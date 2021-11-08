PM Modi and Stalin discuss ravages of rain in Tamil Nadu





Chennai : Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called on Stalin and pledged all help to the people of the state. The Prime Minister, in a tweet, said: “I spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @ mkstalin and discussed the situation following the heavy rains in parts of the state. Center in rescue and relief work. I pray for the well-being and safety of all “. Stalin thanked the Prime Minister. Thank you, Hon’ble PM @narendramodi. Had discussed that TN had depleted the National Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for 2020-21 towards COVID relief and asked to release funds from the National Relief Fund Union Government Disaster Event (NDRF) for this hurricane season, he tweeted. Thank Hon’ble PM arenarendramodi. Had discussed that TN had depleted the National Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for 2020-21 towards COVID relief and asked to release funds from the Government of Canada’s National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). Union for this hurricane season. https://t.co/Ixia3mEXmN MKStalin (@mkstalin) November 7, 2021 Chennai is under heavy rains, water is entering houses in low-lying areas and several people are transferred to rehabilitation camps. Meanwhile, four companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are deployed in the districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rains in several districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 48 hours. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the seas. After 2015, this is the first time that Chennai has witnessed such heavy rains flooding the city and water entering homes. The rain continued unabated from Saturday evening to Sunday morning. Fire and rescue teams and NDRF teams are kept ready for any eventuality. Three city reservoirs were gradually opened during the day.

