Boris Johnson odds dip to new low amid Owen Paterson sleazy scandal





Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s personal ratings fell to -20 according to a new poll. It comes as Tory leader faces widespread backlash over his ‘corrupt’ handling of the Owen Paterson scandal this week Image: REUTERS)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ratings plunged to new lows after he flipped on plans to overhaul Westminster’s standards system to save a Tory MP from suspension. The Conservative leader’s personal rating score fell to -20, a further drop from the -16 recorded last week, according to a commissioned Opinium poll by the observer found. His rating fell to -18 last month, suggesting the Tory leader has been seen as unpopular for some time now. Mr Johnson’s lead has also fallen from 11 points to just 2, with now just 28% of people saying he would be best placed for N.10 – a drop of five points. The percentage of those who would want Labor leader Keir Starmer to be the next prime minister, by contrast, is up four points to 26%.















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)





















Picture: REUTERS)





It comes as Mr Johnson faces a massive backlash against his handling of the Tory MP Owen Paterson scandal last week, which former Tory leader John Major called “politically corrupt”. The prime minister was forced to back down on a plan to prevent Mr Paterson from being sentenced to a 30-day suspension from the House of Commons for a serious violation of lobbying rules. Mr. Paterson then resigned as an MP after the government abandoned its attempt to create a Conservative-dominated committee to reconsider his case and the larger Commons standards regime. In a scathing criticism of Mr Johnson’s behavior, Sir John told the BBC’s Radio 4 Today that the Prime Minister’s handling of the dispute had been “shameful” and had undermined Parliament’s reputation.















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)





Sir John said: “I think the way the government handled this was shameful, bad and unworthy of this government or any other government. It also had the effect of damaging the reputation of Parliament.” It comes amid reports of a second sordid scandal expected to rock the government in just a week, as a joint Sunday Times and OpenDemocracy investigation revealed how millionaires who donate at least $ 3 million in the Conservative Party is “guaranteed” a seat in the House. lords.





The Conservatives have been accused of an “open scandal” over what is said to be a well-known and long-established practice within the party. The inquest found that 16 of the party’s top treasurers have been offered seats in the Lords over the past 20 years. The only exception is the most recent, who resigned two months ago.

