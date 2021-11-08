Trump warns China could take over Bagram air base





Former President Donald Trump has warned that China could take over Bagram Air Base after the US military abandoned it during the Biden administration’s “surrender” of Afghanistan this summer.

The 45th president accused Biden’s White House of trying to sweep the chaotic withdrawal from the war-torn country under the rug.

“They don’t talk about it anymore. They don’t talk about it, on purpose, ”Trump told Fox News in an interview on Sunday. “It was so bad it was killing him. Two, three days after the end, they even stopped mentioning it.

“What they did with the so-called withdrawal, which was really a surrender, what they did was the most embarrassing and horrible thing, and I don’t know if we’re getting over it. psychologically, ”he said.

Trump negotiated a deal with the Taliban in 2020 for the US military to withdraw from Afghanistan, ending US involvement in the 20-year war and reducing the number of troops in the country.

Former President Donald Trump negotiated a deal with the Taliban in 2000 for the US military to withdraw from Afghanistan. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

“Remember, I was the one who brought it down to 2,500 soldiers,” he said. “I would have been absent too, but we would have been strong. We would have come out in force.

The former president said that even with the planned withdrawal he had negotiated for May 1, 2021, he would have retained control of the military prison at the airbase that held ISIS-K prisoners.

After the United States deserted the airbase in July, Taliban militants freed thousands of ISIS-K terrorists from prison, including the suicide bomber who killed 13 US servicemen outside the prison. Kabul airport in August.

Former President Donald Trump has said that as part of his negotiating deal, the United States will have retained control of the military prison at Bagram Air Base.Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“We would have kept Bagram because it’s next to China,” Trump said. “And it’s an hour away from their nuclear facility, and we gave that up as well.”

“And now China will take back Bagram, in my opinion,” he continued.

Trump then accused the Biden administration of making a disastrous tactical error in withdrawing US troops before evacuating US citizens and their Afghan allies.

After the United States left the air base in July, Taliban militants freed thousands of IS-K terrorists from military prison. Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In the absence of a US force on the ground, the Taliban entered the capital Kabul and overthrew the Afghan government.

“We would have taken everyone out, we would have taken out all our equipment, we would not have had dead soldiers, we would not have had soldiers without arms and legs – because people don’t even talk about it – we lost 13, but we have a lot that were seriously injured, ”Trump said. “None of this would have happened. “

“It was time to get out, but the way he got out was such a disaster,” Trump said.

Former President Donald Trump accused Biden’s White House of trying to sweep the Afghan withdrawal under the rug. Kevin Lamarque / REUTERS

He also said he held the generals who oversaw the pullout and advised President Biden “responsible because they should never have allowed this to happen.”

“They must have been able to speak [Biden] in reason, ”Trump said. “But you have to hold them equally responsible for allowing this to happen.”

