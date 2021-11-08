Pakistan lifts ban on radical Islamist party | News | DW





Pakistan ended its ban on radical Islamist Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) on Sunday, a year after violent protests led to a government crackdown on them.

The lifting of the ban follows an agreement between the party and the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan that the TLP would cancel its proposed march to the capital Islamabad.

The government defended the decision saying it was in the “wider national interest” as a way to prevent further violence by the extremist group.

Why was Tehreek-e-Labbaik banned in the first place?

The initial ban follows violent protests led by the TLP in response to the republication of caricatures of the Muslim prophet Muhammad in the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s defense of the images has sparked widespread anger in the Muslim world.

The TLP demanded the expulsion of the French envoy, which Islamabad accepted but ultimately did not carry out.

French ambassador risks deportation

Traders shout anti-France slogans as they walk through a closed market on April 19, 2021. The Pakistani government is expected to ask parliament to vote on the expulsion of the French ambassador, a move widely seen as an attempt to appease the radical Tehreek- Evening e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Demonstration against the arrest of Saad Rizvi

TLP supporters throw stones at police, firing tear gas to disperse them, during a protest in Lahore on Monday April 12. TLP supporters protested the arrest of their leader, Saad Rizvi, after calling for a protest to push the government to expel the French ambassador for representations of the Prophet Muhammad of Islam.

Mourning the dead on both sides

People attend the funeral of a banned TLP supporter, who was killed during a protest in Lahore. The government has banned the Islamist party, known for organizing disruptive street protests in response to what it sees as violations of the blasphemy law. The ban was implemented after several police officers were killed and more than 100 people injured.

Officers and protesters killed in clashes

TLP supporters chant slogans in Lahore on April 19. The group has been protesting since French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of the press to repost cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad. Lahore police said at least six policemen were killed, while 11 others were held hostage for several hours in a mosque. The TLP says several of its supporters have also died in clashes.

A strike closes in big cities

A bicycle peddler passes through a closed clothing wholesale market during a national strike called by the TLP in Karachi on April 19. Many powerful clerics in the country have expressed their support for the strike, which has seen the closure of markets and public transport in Karachi, and Internet services suspended in Lahore.

French people ordered to leave Pakistan

A TLP supporter throws stones at police in Lahore on April 13. Last week, the French Embassy advised its citizens to temporarily leave the country. The hashtag #FrenchLeavePakistan “was trending with tens of thousands of tweets last week, as anti-French sentiment continued to grow around the controversial cartoon published in” Charlie Hebdo “.

Widespread despite government ban

Protesters display a pile of used tear gas canisters which they claim were fired by police. Although the government has banned the TLP, its campaign continues to find support even among traditional religious groups. The TLP, however, had agreed to “cancel its sit-ins nationwide” after lengthy negotiations, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said.

Criticism of the official management of the protests

Protesters receive medical aid at a mosque in Lahore. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has come under heavy criticism for mismanaging the protests and failing to act swiftly against the violent protesters. Protesters are also calling for a boycott of French products and the release of 26-year-old leader Saad Rizvi.

Die-hard Conservative Party leader Saad Rizvi has been arrested and charged under anti-terrorism law following the protests.

The TLP rose to prominence in Pakistan’s 2018 elections. It pledged to uphold the country’s blasphemy law, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam.

What is the current state of relations between Pakistan and the TLP?

The government’s agreement to lift the ban and release Rizvi came as the TLP increased the pressure.

Thousands of supporters clashed with police in late October as they began their “Long March” from Lahore to Islamabad, nearly 300 kilometers (186 miles) away.

The violence killed at least two police officers and two protesters.

Under the deal, the TLP is supposed to officially cancel its march. But many supporters planned to maintain a sit-in until the government fulfills its promise to free Rizvi. Pakistani authorities last week released more than 1,000 detained party members.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also said a proposal to expel the envoy from France would be discussed in parliament. However, he also said that Pakistan cannot afford to harm its relations with the EU by committing such an act, EFE reported.

