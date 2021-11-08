Pursuing the vaccination goal, Banjar Regent asks Camat and the village apparatus to promote vaccination at the village level





Martapura, Public Information The Regent of Banjar H Saidi Mansyur wishes that the role of the Camat and the Village Apparatus promotes vaccination at the village level. It is also the hope of Indonesian President Joko Widodo by targeting 70% of the Indonesian population to be able to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of 2021. This was stated at the weekly coordination meeting, which was chaired by the Regent of Banjar H Saidi Mansyur accompanied by the Deputy Regent of Banjar Habib Idrus Al Habsyie and the Regional Secretary of Banjar HM Hilman. In the presence of assistants, expert staff, heads of SKPD and director of regional companies, at Barakat Hall, Martapura, Monday (8/11/2021) morning. The Regent of Banjar hopes that the factor of socialization to the community to convey the importance of vaccination will also continue to be carried out. “Because one of the keys to successful vaccination is the participation of the community itself to actively register as vaccine recipients,” he said. Meanwhile, Banjar Habib’s Deputy Regent Idrus Al Habsyie called for good cooperation between SKPD leaders and their subordinates. Please report anyone who shows indiscipline so that action can be taken based on the violation. “The services must remain optimal, the head of the SKPD is fully responsible for the subordinates. I also request that an inscription in the form of Asmaul Husna be made later as an icon of the city of Martapura,” he asked. . Although this coordination meeting was also reported regarding the Memorandum of Understanding of the Government of the Regency of Banjar with the Ministry of Communication and Informatics regarding the entrepreneurial training to be carried out, this was explained by the secretary of the Office. statistics and encoding of information and communications of the regency of Banjar (DKISP), Fayçal. He said that DKISP had prepared the project and the business plan had also been prepared. “Regarding several MoU collaborations, including the BTS MoU in Aranio and Sungai Pinang subdistricts, MoU with BSSN regarding electronic signatures and MoU Icon Plus Net agreement regarding network configuration in remote villages, we have also prepared, we hope it will go smoothly during the implementation later, “he explained. (MC Kominfo Banjar Regency / Fuad / Agusoke / toeb)

