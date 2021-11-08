Diplomatic crises, violation of arms bans and planning for an invasion of NATO members: an overview of Turkey’s conflicted relations with NATO.

For years now, the Turkish government has maintained conflicting relations not only with the West (in the broad sense of civilization) but also with many NATO allies.

The causes are numerous. Divergent foreign policies, deep-seated regional feuds, and a country’s reluctance to adhere to the multilateralism that has dictated much of world affairs since the end of World War II.

Amin Saikal, Assistant Professor at the University of Western Australia, writes in ASPI The strategist, highlighted the sharp decline in Turkey’s relations with the West in recent months.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week ordered the expulsion from Turkey of ambassadors of 10 Western countries, including NATO allies such as the United States, for interference in Turkey’s internal affairs. The envoys issued a joint statement calling for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, Professor Saikal suggested.

While he maintains that diplomatic calamity was avoided, the attempt to expel foreign diplomats was the latest in a long list of run-ins with the country’s NATO allies.

On the external front, Erdogan has consistently criticized the United States and some European allies for a number of perceived transgressions. He berated them for failing to fully support its widespread crackdown on the opposition, providing sufficient assistance to Turkey to deal with the burden of Syrian refugees and abandoning their cooperation with Kurdish minorities in Syria and Iraq as a source aid to Turkish Kurds in search of autonomy, PprofessorSaikal continued.

Interestingly, Turkey’s foreign policy has diverged with the West both at the level of grand strategy by seeking closer ties with China and Russia, and at the regional level by openly berating allies of the West. in the Middle East and North Africa.

At the same time, it forged close economic, trade and strategic ties with Russia and China and expanded Turkey’s role in the Muslim Middle East. While berating Israel for its treatment of Palestinians under occupation and sympathizing with the Muslim Brotherhood, which is banned in Egypt and shunned in many other Arab countries, he intervened in several areas of regional conflict from Syria to Libya and joined forces with the oil rich. Qatar will expand the influence of Turkey, PprofessorSaikal explained.

Since the Arab Spring, the country’s growing influence in the Middle East and North Africa has reached new heights. From deepening alliances with Qatar and Pakistan, to supporting transnational organizations such as the Muslim Brotherhood, and helping insurgencies in Syria and Libya, Turkey has apparently set aside old alliances in favor of ‘a new regime marked by unrepentant unilateralism.

Nowhere is this unilateralism more relevant than in the Libyan civil war.

In 2011, NATO warships began patrolling the Mediterranean to enforce the UN ban on arms deliveries to war-ravaged Libya. Turkey has since been accused on numerous occasions by its NATO allies of violating the arms ban.

In 2015, Greece intercepted an arms shipment from Turkey to Libya to which the Turkish government replied that the weapons were in fact intended for Sudanese police. Likewise in 2018, the Greek authorities seized a ship loaded with explosives leaving Turkish ports bound for Libya. In response, the Turkish government indicated that the vessel was in fact a Tanzanian-flagged cargo ship and that it was allegedly destined for Ethiopia and not Libya.

The alleged violations continued to escalate.

German MEP zlem Demirel last year asked the European Parliament: There is clear evidence to suggest that the Turkish government has, since last year, regularly smuggled arms to Libya in violation of the law. UN arms embargo. On July 10, 2020, a potentially dangerous situation arose when a Greek frigate, Spetsai, attempted to inspect the cargo ship Irkin, which was carrying a cargo of weapons, and was prevented from doing so by three Turkish warships. . Another incident occurred shortly after when a French navy ship participating in a NATO mission was targeted by Turkish ships using fire control radar while ‘he was coming forward to inspect a freighter. At the same time, Turkey has also engaged in a military exercise involving eight warships and 17 planes in the eastern Mediterranean off the Libyan coast.

If that wasn’t enough, in 2020 the turkeys TAF Akabey Action Planning Guideline has been disclosed to the public.

Or in other words, Turkey’s strategy for invading Greece and Armenia.

Documents unveiled by Nordic Monitor reveal that the invasion plan against Greece has existed since 2014, but the one for Armenia, codenamed TSK Altay Harekt Planlama Direktifi, has been in existence since at least August 15, 2000, Paul Antonopoulos wrote in the Greek city weather.

These secret and classified documents were accidentally revealed to the public when an Ankara-based investigating prosecutor, Serdar Cokun, who Nordic Monitor says is a loyalist to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, forgot to remove the documents before submitting them to the court when they were collected at the General Staff Headquarters during an investigation into a failed coup against the President of Turkey on July 15, 2016.

Such plans are not a simple divergence from NATO policy. An invasion by another NATO ally is an absolute abrogation of the purpose of the alliance.

To date, however, President Erdogan has sent few signals that he is interested in making inroads with his NATO allies.

Last week the Greek city weather reported that Turkey would snub the UN-led summit, Germany and Italy over the Libyan civil war if Israel, Greece and Cyprus were invited to the meeting.

We cannot attend a Paris conference in which Greece, Israel and the Greek Cypriot administration participate, we told him, President Erdogan reportedly told reporters.

It is our condition. If these countries are to attend the conference, there is also no need to send special representatives.

With Turkey’s next general election slated for 2023 and President Erdogan lagging behind in the polls, all eyes will remain on the actions of the president who has charted an extremely unique path for the country.

However, it seems obvious that at the moment Turkey is only a member of NATO in name.

