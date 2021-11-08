Tamil Nadu rains: PM Modi assures CM Stalin of help; very heavy rain likely in some parts





Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, Deputy Stalin, about the heavy rains situation in several parts of the state. He assured him of all possible support from the Center in the rescue and relief work. Stalin returned the favor and said he pointed out that Tamil Nadu had depleted the National Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for 2020-2021 in preparation for COVID aid. I spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru MK Stalin and discussed the situation following the heavy rains in parts of the state. Ensured all possible support of the Center in rescue and relief work. I pray for the well-being and safety of all, Prime Minister Modi tweeted. I spoke in Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation following heavy rains in parts of the state. Ensured all possible support of the Center in rescue and relief work. I pray for the well-being and safety of all. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2021 Thank you Honorable PM Narendra Modi. Had discussed that TN had depleted the National Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for 2020-21 for COVID relief and asked to release funds from the Government of Canada’s National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). Union for this hurricane season, Stalin said in a tweet. Thank Hon’ble PM arenarendramodi. Had discussed that TN had depleted the National Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for 2020-21 towards COVID relief and asked to release funds from the Government of Canada’s National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). Union for this hurricane season. https://t.co/Ixia3mEXmN MKStalin (@mkstalin) November 7, 2021 Meanwhile, the meteorological department said a cyclonic circulation was on the north coast of Tamil Nadu, southeast of the Bay of Bengal and that an area of ​​low pressure is expected to form by November 9. and predicted widespread rainfall for at least the next three days in the state. . The regions of northern Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and in the delta areas of the districts of Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam in addition to Puducherry and Karaikkal may experience rainfall due to this cyclonic circulation. Showers in these areas can be heavy and in isolated places very heavy and there could be thunderstorm activity as well. Areas like southern Madurai are also expected to receive rainfall. A thunderstorm accompanied by heavy to very heavy rains is likely to occur in isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tuticorin districts on November 9. A thunderstorm with scattered heavy to very heavy rains with isolated extremely heavy showers could occur in the northern coast districts of Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal. (With contributions from the agency) Read also: Cyclonic circulation probable over northern Tamil Nadu, low pressure area: IMD Also Read: Delhi AQI Reaches ‘Severe’ Levels

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/trends/story/tamil-nadu-rains-pm-modi-assures-cm-stalin-of-help-very-heavy-shower-likely-in-parts-311540-2021-11-08 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos