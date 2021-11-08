Boris Johnson and UN chief condemn Iraqi prime minister’s drone assassination attempt

Images have emerged of the damaged home of the Iraqi prime minister after drones loaded with explosives were fired at his residence during an assassination attempt.

Piles of rubble littered the residence and doors had been ripped off their hinges after Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s residence in the heavily fortified Green Zone of Baghdad was targeted by a drone in the early hours of Sunday.

The remains of a small explosive-laden drone used in the attack were also recovered by security forces for investigation, said a security official familiar with the attack.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and United Nations Chief Antnio Guterres condemned the attack, which also injured seven members of Mr. Al-Kadhimi’s personal protection.

This came after protests in the Iraqi capital over the outcome of last month’s general election turned violent.

Today, the Iraqi prime minister said the “rocket of betrayal will not deter believers” as he called for “calm and restraint” following his assassination attempt.

A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Johnson “strongly condemned the attack on the Prime Minister’s home in Baghdad and offered his condolences to the injured”.

“He made it clear that the UK supports the Iraqi people and supports Prime Minister Khadimi’s efforts to form a government after the elections, which is vital for Iraq’s long-term stability,” the porter said. -speak.

Mr. al-Kadhimi wrote on Twitter: “The rockets of betrayal will not deter believers. The steadfastness and persistence of our heroic security forces will not falter as they strive to keep people safe, seek justice and uphold the law.

“I am well, thank God, among my people, and I call on everyone for calm and restraint, for the sake of Iraq.”

He later appeared on Iraqi television, sitting behind a desk in a white shirt, looking calm and collected.

“Cowardly rocket and drone attacks do not build homelands and do not build a future,” he said.

A security official said on condition of anonymity: “It is now premature to say who carried out the attack.

“We are checking our intelligence reports and awaiting the results of the initial investigation to point the finger at the perpetrators.”

In a statement, the government said a drone loaded with explosives attempted to strike Mr. Al-Kadhimi’s home.

Three drones were used in the attack, two of which were intercepted and shot down by security forces while a third drone struck the residence, the official INA news agency said citing a ministry spokesperson. inside.

Residents of Baghdad heard the sound of an explosion followed by heavy gunfire from the green zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices.

The statement released by state media said the security forces “were taking the necessary measures in connection with this failed attempt.”

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the green zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

It comes amid a standoff between security forces and pro-Iranian Shiite militias whose supporters have camped outside the Green Zone for nearly a month after rejecting the results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections in which they defeated. lost about two-thirds of their seats.

The protests turned deadly on Friday as protesters attempted to enter the green zone and pelted police with stones, injuring several police officers.

Police retaliated with tear gas and live ammunition, killing at least one protester, according to security and hospital sources in Baghdad.

Independent analysts say the election results reflected anger at Iranian-backed armed groups, which are widely accused of being involved in the killing of nearly 600 protesters who took to the streets in separate anti-government protests in 2019.

After the assassination attempt, the United States strongly denounced the “act of terrorism” which was “directed at the heart of the Iraqi state”

The United States, which has around 2,500 troops in the country, said it was “relieved to hear the prime minister was unharmed.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, targeted the heart of the Iraqi state.

“We are in close contact with the Iraqi security forces responsible for maintaining Iraq’s sovereignty and independence and have offered our assistance in the investigation of this attack.”

Iraqi President Barham Salih, who plays a largely ceremonial role, said the attack “requires a united stance to face the evil actors who are trying to smear the security of this country and the security of its people.”

“We cannot agree to drag Iraq into chaos and a coup against the constitutional system.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also condemned the assassination attempt.

Writing on Facebook, he called on all parties in Iraq to “calm down, renounce violence and join forces to preserve the stability of the country.”

And Saudi Arabia issued a statement of support for stability in Iraq and said it strongly condemned “the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted the Iraqi prime minister.”

Sunday’s attack comes amid growing tension over the October 10 election results, the fifth since the 2003 US invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein with the promise of bringing freedom and democracy.

Hundreds of Hashed supporters clashed with police on Friday as they demonstrated near the green zone to express their fury at the preliminary result.

A protester died of his injuries in hospital, according to a security source, while a source from Hashed said two protesters were killed.

Several hundred supporters of pro-Iranian groups returned on Saturday to the outskirts of the green zone to protest, and some burned a portrait of the prime minister, whom they described as “criminal”.

The pro-Hashed protests aim to strengthen his negotiating position during the coalition’s negotiating process, Iraqi political analyst Ihsan al-Shamari said.

Mr. Al-Kadhimi was the former Iraqi intelligence chief before becoming prime minister in May last year.

He is seen by the militias as close to the United States and has attempted to balance Iraq’s alliances with the United States and Iran.

Before the elections, he organized several rounds of talks between regional enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad with the aim of easing regional tensions.