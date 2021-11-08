California school withdraws teacher for telling students Trump is still president





A California middle school teacher was taken out of class after a recording surfaced of her telling students the government “has too much power” and claiming that Donald Trump is still president.

“People have to wake up and see that the government has too much power right now,” the unidentified history teacher who worked for Anacapa Middle School in Ventura said on the recording, CBS LA reported.

FILE – On this Thursday, December 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci, File) (AP Photo / Evan Vucci, File)

Parent Sarah Silikula said her eighth-grade son recorded the seven-minute incident on his phone on October 18. She said he walked out of class with the teacher and was upset about the vaccines, and asked his parents if they knew Trump was President. ”

“And he got in the car and he was very upset. He announced, I will never get vaccinated. I don’t get any vaccines of any kind anymore. Did you know that Trump is still president?”

Silikula immediately alerted the school authorities and an investigation was launched. The mother added that the political class discussion left her son “damaged”.

“He’s damaged. He’s hurt. He’s scared. He doesn’t trust his parents anymore. He thinks we lied to him,” Silikula said of his son.

An empty class. (iStock)

A teacher assistant allegedly suggested during the incident that the teacher not discuss the 2020 election, CBS LA reported. The media report did not include specific quotes from the teacher saying Trump was still president.

The report details how the teacher claimed that Hunter Biden “had child pornography on his laptop” and “had sex with his own niece,” and how he “made deals with China and Ukraine where he was channeling money illegally. “

“I mean, why? Why does it have to be said in this classroom full of kids,” Silikula asked.

“If you have a baby in the hospital, they don’t want to return it if you aren’t vaccinated,” the teacher added in the recording. “This is a complete threat to the control of power.”

The school district said Friday the teacher was no longer at Anacapa College. The district declined to say whether the teacher is still employed by the district, VC Star reported.

A spokeswoman for the school district, Marieanne Quiroz, said the teacher “had expressed deep remorse for what had happened,” reported the VC Star.

Quiroz told Fox News on Sunday that district offices are currently closed and more information on whether the teacher is still employed by the district could be available on Monday.

“I trusted her to teach her the facts about history and she started this rant like a preacher on a pulpit,” Silikula said.

