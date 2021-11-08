The country is doing better in a context of global inflation (PM)





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that there had been an “unprecedented” rise in commodity prices across the world following the Covid-induced lockdowns, but Pakistan “was still doing relatively well better”.

As Pakistan grapples with high inflation, the Prime Minister shared a YouTube video made by a government spokesperson who said Pakistan’s economic indicators were positive despite a record increase in prices for essentials.

In the video, Muzzamil Aslam, spokesman for the finance ministry, claimed that those who attack the “plummeting” economy had nothing substantive in their criticism. The spokesperson said it was true that the prices of basic necessities had seen an unprecedented rise. , but this was due to an increase in prices around the world.

Aslam claimed that economic indicators were showing an upward trend. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in its report said that in September and October there was a 3.9% increase in food inflation, he added.

Read The price of sugar climbs to Rs 160 per kilo

He said the world grain index rose 3.2%, adding that edible oil prices rose 9.6% in October.

While an unprecedented rise in commodity prices internationally has negatively impacted most countries around the world following Covid lockdowns, Pakistan mashaAllah has fared relatively much better. : //t.co/KCKt8RipNs

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) November 7, 2021

“There was a 2.6% increase in dairy prices in October,” he said, citing the report. He said the Pakistani economy was growing despite all these obstacles. Pakistani exports “have deteriorated over the past eight years,” the government official said. However, in October, exports posted an increase of 17.5%, he added.

“While in July and October, they [exports] increased by 25%.

Pakistan’s textile exports in the first months of the current fiscal year, according to the spokesperson, amounted to $ 6 billion.

“Pakistan’s exports could reach $ 35 billion this year due to a record increase in textile exports. year.

He argued that there had been an 81% increase in cotton production. He added that non-oil imports also fell 12.5% ​​in October.

The spokesperson said that a 12.25% increase in industrial growth was seen in August, adding that companies also recorded a 21% increase in profits.

He further claimed that there would be record sugar production this year.

“All of this shows that the country’s economy is changing rapidly and that jobs would be needed in the coming days,” he said.

“Food prices will also drop very soon. “

According to the spokesperson, the government has not been able to control the rise in prices on the international market. [the government] can do is cut taxes. On the question of the relief of the middle class in the aid plan recently announced by the Prime Minister, Aslam said that the government had already announced a concession of 5 to 7 Rs on each unit of electricity to be consumed more. than the previous year. consumption from November to February.

Financial adviser Shaukat Tarin also shared the video on his Twitter account. The adviser wrote that the economy “in all respects is on the rise,” as the data shows.

He added that Pakistan was a “sugar surplus country”. “Pakistan also produces a huge surplus of rice, corn and cotton. “

(With APP input)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2328292/country-fared-better-amid-global-inflation-pm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos