PM Modi has the highest approval ratings among other world leaders: US research firm





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surpassed the “Global Leader Approval” ranking for the second time. These notes were published by the American research firm Morning Consult. With the highest 70% approval rating, Prime Minister Modi is at the top of world leaders – US President Joe Biden, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and ten others. According to data released by the American firm, Prime Minister Modi was ranked as the most trusted world leader, followed by Mexican President López Obrador at 66% and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at 58%. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval rating chart from late 2019 to November 2021. In India, the sample is collected from the literate population. For this week’s survey, the group said online interviews of about 2,126 adults were sampled for data on India. According to Morning Consult, these surveys are weighted in each country according to age, gender, region and, in some countries, education distributions based on official government sources. In the United States, surveys are also weighted according to race and ethnicity. Respondents complete these surveys in the languages ​​appropriate to their country. Here is the list of endorsement notes from other political leaders of this survey tweeted by Morning Consult – Approval of the world leader: among all adults https://t.co/dQsNxodoxB Terms: 70%

Lopez Obrador: 66%

Draghi: 58%

Merkel: 54%

Morrison: 47%

Biden: 44%

Trudeau: 43%

Person: 42%

Moon: 41%

Johnson: 40%

Sanchez: 37%

Macron: 36%

Bolsonaro: 35% * Updated 11/04/21 pic.twitter.com/zqOTc7m1xQ – Morning consultation (@MorningConsult) November 6, 2021 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has come under heavy criticism for his mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic, has the lowest approval rating on this list. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is at a higher disapproval rate and is currently at 56% disapproval. The US economy, the aftermath of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and immigration issues are issues that may have caused damage to Biden, who has been President of the United States of America for almost a year now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/india-news-pm-modi-has-highest-approval-ratings-among-fellow-world-leaders-american-research-firm/400157 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos