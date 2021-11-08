Chinese CCP Launches Key Four-Day Conclave to Authorize Unprecedented Third Term for President Xi Jinping

Hundreds of senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials began a key four-day conclave in Beijing on November 8 to deliberate and pass a rare landmark resolution from the century-old ruling party and pave the way for an unprecedented third term for the president Xi Jinping.

The 19th CPC Central Committee has entered its sixth plenary session. About 400 full and alternate members of the CPC Central Committee are attending the plenum, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi, secretary general of the CPC Central Committee, presented an activity report on behalf of the Politburo and explained a draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the 100-year effort of the Party. PCC, according to the report.

Xi, 68, holds China’s three centers of power, secretary general of the CPC, chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC) which is the army’s general high command, and the presidency is on its way complete his second five-year term. year of occupation next year.

Politically, the meeting is considered important to Xi, who in the last nine years of his tenure in power has emerged as the most powerful leader after party founder Mao Zedong.

He is generally expected to continue for a third term unlike his predecessor, Hu Jintao, who retired after two terms and could possibly remain in power for life due to a key constitutional amendment in 2018 which removed the two-term limit for the president.

He was also named party leader in 2016, a status Mao enjoys.

The plenum is being held ahead of next year’s Party Congress, which was due to appoint a new leadership.

The closed-door meeting is being held in Beijing under strict COVID-19 control measures, as the city has reported several cases of the coronavirus in recent weeks, prompting authorities to tighten entry and exit controls.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. (Reuters)

With the exception of Xi, most officials, including Premier Li Keqiang, are expected to retire after completing both terms.

Over the past three decades, the party has generally used the last plenary session to deal with party affairs, particularly on key appointments, ideology, and party building issues.

One of the key questions to watch is whether the party continues to follow precedents for leadership changes, particularly the informal retirement age of 68, in addition to the two terms for its top leadership set by the founder of the Party, the successor of Maos, Deng Xiaoping.

Nearly a dozen of the 25 members of the powerful Politburo will be over 68 this October.

Before the plenum, Xinhua published a long commentary, praising Mr. Xis’ achievements, including his crackdown on corrupt officials.

More than a million officials have been punished in the crackdown since 2013. Critics say he has used the anti-corruption campaign effectively to consolidate his power.

Titled Xi Jinping, the man leading the CCP on a new journey, the commentary said that a landmark document will be presented at this important meeting, the resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the 100-year effort of the PCC, he said.

Observers say the document highlighting the historic resolution is only used three times in the party’s 100-year history.

The party’s rare resolve will strengthen Xis’ power but leave the succession to China’s leadership unclear, Chinese political commentator and columnist Wang Xiangwei said.

The CCP is on the verge of adopting a resolution that will give Xis’ political stance a new theoretical boost, as a previous one did for Mao, he wrote in his recent column in the South China Morning newspaper. Post based in Hong Kong.

But the document is unlikely to address one of the Chinese leadership’s biggest uncertainties: leadership succession, Wang wrote.

In Chinese Communist Party jargon, the words historic resolution have special political meanings and implications. Only twice in the party’s 100-year history have leaders adopted the so-named documents at critical times to address major issues plaguing the party, changing the course of its history, he said.