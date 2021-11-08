Rick Scott says GOP candidates should embrace Trump’s endorsements: “Foolish” not to





Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott has said it would be “foolish” for Republican candidates entering the 2022 midterm not to accept endorsements from former President Donald Trump.

“I think you’d be foolish not to want and accept Donald Trump’s approval, but you’re going to win not because someone approves you. You are going to win because you focus on stopping inflation. . a job. Making sure their child, your children, are not brainwashed into critical race theory. Making sure we have safe communities. These will be the issues that people care about, “Scott told NBC host Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” Sunday.

Scott, who said earlier this year that he wanted Trump out of the Senate primaries, added that he hoped Democrats in 2022 would remain “obsessed with Donald Trump” in their races next year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 20: Rick Scott, Florida State Senator (R-FL), United States Senate speaks on stage during the 2021 Concordia Annual Summit – Day 1 at the Sheraton New York on September 20, 2021 in New York. (Photo by Leigh Vogel / Getty Images for Concordia Summit) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Former United States President Donald Trump salutes the fourth World Series game between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves Truist Park on 30 October 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrili / Getty Images)

The remarks came amid a discussion about the gubernatorial elections last week in New Jersey and Virginia. Virginia ultimately voted for Republican Glenn Youngkin, as the race in New Jersey was tighter than expected with a large turnout from Republican voters in South Jersey.

A confident Jack Ciattarelli likes to say he’s the only New Jersey Republican who can overthrow Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in this November election.

SEN. RICK SCOTT: DEMOCRATS DOUBT ON POLICIES, WILL NOT IMPROVE AFTER THE LOSS OF VIRGINIA

“I hope Democrats continue to be obsessed with Donald Trump. I think Terry McAuliffe would probably run his campaign differently, he wouldn’t focus his entire campaign on Donald Trump,” Scott said.

RICK SCOTT SAYS RIDICULOUS INFLATION CAUSED BY GOVERNMENT WASTE, SPENDING: AMERICANS SHOULD BE FURIOUS ”

“I think what we have to do is, we have to say, we would like Donald Trump’s approval, if you’re a Republican and you want his approval. But you’re going to win on the issues.”

TRUMP APPROVES MURKOWSKI’S PRIMARY OPPONENT KELLY TSHIBAKA

Scott added that Americans “are fed up with inflation. They are fed up with their children being brainwashed in their schools. And they are fed up with funding the police.”

“These are the issues that people care about. And so I think this obsession with Donald Trump is going to be good for Republicans next year.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has repeatedly denounced Republican Senator from Alaska Lisa Murkowski in recent months and openly endorsed his opponent. Scott said on Sunday that he endorsed all incumbents of the Republican Senate, including Murkowski.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/rick-scott-trump-endorsements-midterms-2022-republicans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos