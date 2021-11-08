44 Days of the Azerbaijani Patriotic War: Day 43, November 8, 2020





Exactly one year ago, on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War began. On that day, the Armenian occupation forces subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces along the front line and adjacent populated areas in Azerbaijan to intensive fire using large caliber weapons, artillery and mortars. Baku has decided to launch a counter-offensive operation to ensure the safety of the civilian population. Vestnik Kavkaza offers its readers to follow the events of the 44 days of the Azerbaijani Patriotic War as it was covered a year ago. On the 43rd day of the war, November 8, the Armenian occupation forces attempted to seize the liberated Azerbaijani lands overnight. At the same time, not only ordinary occupants died, but also officers. The Armenian army also carried out strikes across the border with Azerbaijan. The exhausted group of invaders in the Aghdam region fired their last shells and missiles at the settlements in the frontline area, one civilian was injured in the Terter region. In the morning it was revealed that the Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan had had a telephone conversation the day before: Erdogan stressed the need to withdraw the occupation forces from Armenia from ‘Azerbaijan. After 11:00 am, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev officially announced: Shusha has been released. He stressed that November 8 will forever be remembered in Azerbaijani history as the day of victory. The Azerbaijani people took to the streets to celebrate this event. Ankara congratulated Baku for the disoccupation of Shusha. In the afternoon, footage was revealed of the liberated village of Balasoltanogly in the Gubadly area and the attack by Su-25 strike aircraft against the invaders in the Khojavend area. The bombardment of the Azerbaijani colonies continues: the regions of Aghdam and Terter are under fire. British media leaked that Yerevan agreed to withdraw occupation troops from Azerbaijan and Baku agreed to deploy Russian and Turkish peacekeepers to Karabakh. The head of the National Security Service was dismissed from his post in Armenia. In the evening, another part of the occupation command was liquidated, the Azerbaijani liberation army systematically advanced towards Khojavend. Late in the evening, the first details of Shusha’s release were revealed: much of the fighting was hand-to-hand. So, on the 43rd day of the war took place the most important event of the entire Azerbaijani Patriotic War – the cultural capital of the republic, the city of Shusha, was liberated from occupation. As Shusha is located on a hill in the immediate vicinity of Khankendi and just above the road to Lachin, the remains of the occupation troops in Karabakh ended up in a cauldron: communication with Armenia was no longer possible. (despite the fact that Lachin was still under occupation). It is not without reason that this day, November 8, was declared Victory Day in Azerbaijan – the liberation of Shushi meant the complete defeat of the occupying forces of Armenia.

