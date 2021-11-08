Politics
PLN Deputy Director Launches Book About Jokowi, What’s In It?
representing PLN President Darmawan Prasodjo said that the era of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) leadership has brought Indonesia into a new era by laying a solid foundation for development. This was conveyed in a book written by Jokowi and New Indonesia.
According to him, the election of Indonesia to the presidency of the G20 is also interpreted as an impetus for the global economic recovery with the great theme of collective recovery.
Recover together, recover stronger. “Once the world has gradually recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, this foundation will create an opportunity for Indonesia to be able to run faster,” he said at a virtual press conference on Saturday (6/11).
Darmawan Prasodjo said that during the first five years of his administration, President Jokowi began to set new standards and ways to catch up with other countries, especially infrastructure.
Pak Jokowi changed the perspective of development from being Java-centric to being Indonesia-centric. Also in terms of justice, starting with social justice in the areas of energy, natural resources, education and social protection, he said.
In addition, he also recounted how Jokowi sees areas of extraordinary natural wealth but whose inhabitants are trapped in structured poverty. In this case, they do not have access to clean water, energy, connectivity and the like.
Seeing this fact, he dared to make the decision to open up access to education, roads, ports, airports, clean water and energy, he said.
Darmawan continued, Jokowi also focused on developing the potential of many industries that were sinking into dormant assets. This policy stems from the character and values that shaped him since he lived by the river until he became the head of the Republic.
Darmawan added that the strategy of massive infrastructure construction has been reflected since he took over as deputy director of PLN. This is shown by the strongest electric growth in Lampung province, precisely around the exit gate of the toll which has just been inaugurated.
This is proof that the development goals that have always been emphasized by Mr. Jokowi have borne fruit. The infrastructure built creates a new economic center and stimulates the economy of the community. This is in line with his vision of how Indonesia can grow not based on consumption but productivity, he concluded.
Meanwhile, lecturer from Prasetiya Mulya University, Agus Sriyono, stressed the importance of passing on what the Jokowi government has done to the international community. In addition, Indonesia must open up space for increased cooperation and investment.
In addition, Indonesia is now chair of the G-20 countries, the highest-income country in the world. There are many opportunities and opportunities for Indonesia, and they should be used as much as possible, he concluded.
On the other hand, Edbert Gani Suryahudaya, researcher in the Department of Politics and Social Change of CSIS, added that it was necessary to involve young people in welcoming the new Indonesia. Mainly because Indonesia will receive a demographic bonus that started a year or two ago and will peak in the 2030s.
New Indonesia is a great opportunity for young people, and President Jokowi has opened up a space for it. And these young people are now transnational in their business and network perspective. It was there that I saw that the New Indonesia presented in this book was very promising and exciting, he concluded. (JPG)
