International Trade Secretary says Boris Johnson does not need to attend Tory Sleaze debate





Sky News Anne-Marie Trevelyan defended Boris Johnson on Sky News on Monday

The International Trade Secretary suggested Boris Johnson did not need to attend the next House of Commons debate on sleazy in his own party, as he should focus on the Prime Minister’s “important” issues. Anne-Marie Trevelyan gave Johnson steadfast support in her interviews broadcast on Monday despite the ongoing feud over corruption within the Conservative Party. This was sparked by former Tory MP Owen Paterson’s violation of lobbying rules and the brief attempt to undermine the MP’s watchdog after Tory MPs voted not to suspend Paterson for his actions last week, before doing an about-face. While conceding that she wasn’t really sure if the Prime Minister would be at the shipping box as she is in Glasgow for COP26, Trevelyan said she didn’t think he had to attend. Sky News’s Kay Burley went on to point out that the government – and the Prime Minister – received an “absolute kick” over the weekend. Trevelyan replied, “My opinion is that he shouldn’t be here. He will undoubtedly, like all of us, have the House of Commons in his office as he deals with the many issues that only a Prime Minister can deal with, and he will be briefed on the main issues raised by his colleagues across the board. from the house later. Burley went on to point out that “perception is reality” and if Johnson is absent from this crucial debate, the public will form a certain opinion. She listed recent Johnson controversies such as his lavish No.10 refurbishment, his £ 25,000-a-week holiday in Marbella and his trip to Mustique, all of which have raised questions about who is funding his lifestyle. The news anchor said the public will later ask if the prime minister “plays fast and by the rules” himself. But Trevelyan replied: “The Prime Minister followed the proper ministerial directives and recorded all these activities, and in the event of staying with his very old friend Zac Goldsmith for a well-deserved vacation a few weeks ago, he indicated where it was. , as we all do if we receive hospitality from friends or other people who are not close friends. Burley urged, “He didn’t list it appropriately, we both know that, don’t we?” The international trade secretary said it had all been “properly approved”. She also maintained that the Prime Minister had handled an incredibly difficult time throughout the pandemic with “incredible success”, suggesting his break was well deserved.

The International Trade Secretary also told BBC Breakfast that Johnson did not necessarily need to attend the debate, as he “would focus today on the important issues that only a prime minister can focus on.” “My considered opinion that he will hear and absorb any questions that will arise during the debate [from afar]. “ Trevelyan then dodged the question of whether the PM should also apologize for Paterson’s debacle on Times Radio. Speaking to BBC Breakfast in a subsequent interview, she also disagreed that there was even a sleazy within the Tory Party and said there was already a transparent system, there was therefore no need for a broader investigation. Trevelyan denied that she was “quite dismissive” of the whole sordid debate and argued that the MPs watchdog needs to be changed. “We have a system of standards in place and it is not perfect,” said the secretary for international trade. She also said other colleagues – not just Paterson – felt the MPs watchdog needed work.

