Trump attacks McConnell and house RINOs for passing ‘non-infrastructure’ bill





Former President Donald Trump on Sunday denounced Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republicans for passing President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill through the lower house.

The US House passed Biden’s infrastructure bill on Friday night in a 228-206 vote largely along party lines. 13 Republican representatives broke with the party to vote in favor of the bill.

At least one said their rationale was primarily to hit back against Progressive Democrats, six of whom voted against.

“Very sad that RINOs in the House and Senate gave Biden and the Democrats a victory on the ‘non-infrastructure’ bill,” Trump said in a statement. “Where only 11% of the money wasted goes to real infrastructure.”

“How all those Republican senators who voted thinking helping Democrats is such a wonderful thing to do, so politically correct. They just don’t get it!” He continued.

Former President Donald Trump chairs an immigration meeting with Republican and Democratic members of Congress in the Cabinet Room at the White House January 9, 2018, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

“Now they’re going to hit the jackpot – get their second $ 1.9 trillion (really $ 5 trillion) bill approved, again with the backing of RINO,” the former Republican president added. “All Republicans who voted for the longevity of Democrats should be ashamed, especially Mitch McConnell, for giving a two-month stay that gave Democrats time to work things out at the expense of our country and the party republican! “

Bill is now heading to Biden’s office to be signed. It was passed by the Senate in August by 69 to 30 votes with the support of all Democrats and 19 Republicans. McConnell was among the Republican members who backed him, drawing the ire of former President Trump and his supporters.

“Republicans in the Senate have the cards, including political ones, to stop the onslaught of Democratic legislation that will further lead to the destruction of the United States,” Trump said in a September statement. “The 19 senators who voted for the [non] Bill on infrastructure, of which only 11 [percent] is infrastructure as we know it, have created a big setback for Republicans. They can’t make mistakes like that anymore. They must play all the cards in the deck! “

Trump argued that passing the infrastructure legislation would give Democrats a boost in future elections. He also threatened to endorse challengers for any Republicans who vote for Biden’s platform.

Trump’s failure to pass infrastructure legislation during his presidency has been cited by Democrats following the passage of Biden’s bill.

California Representative Adam Schiff, a leading Democrat, cited the Trump administration’s many “infrastructure weeks” in a Facebook post celebrating Friday’s vote. Biden himself also referred to the ongoing joke in his own address on Saturday.

“Finally, infrastructure week,” said the president. “I’m so happy to say this: infrastructure week.”

Newsweek has contacted Biden’s White House and McConnell’s office for comment.

