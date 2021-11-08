China: Xi Jinping paves way for third term





Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared to be laying the groundwork for a third term at a meeting of the powerful Communist Party in Beijing on Monday. Xi, who is also the party’s general secretary, presented a draft resolution on the party’s great achievements and historic experience at the opening of the Central Committee plenary session, which began on Monday. Academics point out that the text will be the party’s third major statement in 100 years of history, strengthening Xi’s position as the equal of the founder of the People’s Republic of China and his successor, Deng Xiaoping, who oversaw reforms crucial economic issues. . China lifted the term limit for the presidency in 2018, which could keep Xi in power for the rest of his life. He was due to be re-elected as party leader in 2022 by an obscure process at the party congress, which was held every five years. This week’s meeting of the 200 or so members of the Central Committee ends on Thursday with the release of the document. Xi has already given his opinion in public statements, and the statement on the history of the party should come as no surprise, said Yang Yang, a professor at the School of Political Science and Public Administration at the Chinese University of Science. politics and law. . Basically, the document sums up China’s exit from foreign rule, its economic rise, and its transformation into a world power, Yang said. Announcing a new era for the governance of the Communist Party under Xi and laying the groundwork for Xi to catch up with Mao and Deng and lay the foundation for Xi to continue ruling the next term, Yang said. The party published two more reviews of its history: in 1945, as it struggled to seize power from the nationalists of Chiang Kai-shek, which would happen four years later, and in 1981, when Deng made a analysis of Mao’s Cultural Revolution between 1966 and 1976. In both cases, the party attempted to reduce schisms and restore unity in its ranks. A decade after coming to power, Xi faces no obvious rivals within the party and has established himself thanks to a stable economy, assertive foreign policy, a major military upgrade and an ever-open campaign. against corruption which has condemned retired and senior active officials. At the same time, there has been a severe crackdown on religious groups and human rights activists. Over a million members of Muslim minorities have been subjected to mass arrests and political indoctrination. Freedom of expression and opposition has also been drastically curtailed in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, and military threats against autonomous Taiwan have intensified. China says the measures are necessary to safeguard its stability and national sovereignty.

