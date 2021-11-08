Prime Minister Modi calls on party workers to become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged party workers to serve as a bridge of faith between the party and the common man. He also exuded confidence that the party would return home in the next parliamentary elections scheduled for early 2022. In his farewell speech at the end of the party’s one-day national executive meeting, Narendra Modi said without naming the opposition Congress that the BJP was not a family-centered party, but rather believed with the idea of ​​working with the spirit of Sewa (service), Sanklap (Resolve) and Samarpan (dedication). Speaking to the media, top BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Modi, later quoting Prime Minister Modi, said the BJP was not revolving around family. Everything the BJP achieved was by virtue of the faith of the people, ”Modi said. The Prime Minister in his speech gave party workers the mantra that they should become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party while referring to the history of the BJP of always being associated with issues related to the common man of the land, Yadav said. Union Minister Yadav further quoting the Prime Minister said that the BJP is driven by a culture of public welfare. The BJP is not a family celebration. It is not run by a family but by a culture of public welfare, he said, quoting Modi. The Prime Minister spoke of the social works of party workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said it was a clear indicator that the goal of the party workers was to serve the people. The Prime Minister further clarified that if the world is praising India today, it is not because of Modi. “It is not because of someone called Modi but because of the will and the confidence of the people and the faith they have in themselves,” he said. Earlier, the chief ministers and presidents of the four states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand made a presentation to the executive on their preparations for the ensuing parliamentary elections in their states. respective. Referring to the presentation of the chief ministers on the upcoming polls, the Prime Minister said he was convinced that the BJP would be able to win the confidence of the people. He said people will trust the BJP because the party has raised issues concerning them. “When I listened to the State Presidents and Chief Ministers of the five states linked to the ballot, I realized that their confidence came from the satisfaction of the work they have done for their States over the past five years. It is the beauty of the service ”, underlined the Prime Minister. Modi also stressed the need to honor the party workers who contributed to the party’s growth and have been with it since its inception and even though they were no longer with the party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/india/pm-modi-calls-upon-party-workers-become-bridge-faith-common-man-party-1503023170.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos