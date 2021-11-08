Xi Jinping begins to prepare “historic resolution” to consecrate his power

China Xi Jinping isolates himself behind the Great Wall of China

The first major snowfall in Beijing came 20 days earlier than expected, coinciding on the lunisolar calendar with Lidong, the date that marks the onset of winter. It was Sunday. Thousands of Pekingese have captured with their cameras the most emblematic places of the capital. There was a three hour queue to enter the Forbidden City. Many people decided to stay around Tiananmen Square, surrounded more by the military than usual as it was the day before one of the most important political meetings in China.

The sunny morning of Monday had already melted some of the snow when the 370 members and deputies of the Central Committee, the highest governing body of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), entered the Grand Palace of the People, a majestic building. to the west of Tiananmen. The most powerful people of the second world power They are there to launch a four-day closed-door plenary session.

Leading this meeting is the chairman Xi Jinping as secretary general of the CPC. He is the sole and indisputable protagonist of a annual meeting from which came historic announcements that changed China’s policy. As the call “historic first resolution“, endorsed by Mao Zedong in 1945, four years before the founding of the People’s Republic. Mao used it to condemn his rivals to the party throne and pave the way for becoming the supreme leader.

The “historic second resolution“came in 1981 from the hand of Deng Xiaoping, who closed the dark chapter of the Cultural Revolution by breaking with the disastrous social policies of Maosmo, to give way to” socialism with Chinese characteristics “and lay the foundations for era of “reform” and opening “that will lead China to become the great economy it is today.

At the sixth plenary session of the XIX CPC Central Committee, as reported by state media, it is expected that the “historic third resolution“- the one who will propel the ubiquitous Xi Jinping, already China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, to his re-election for a new five-year term.

Xi, despite having removed presidential term limits, is 68 years old and past the mandatory retirement age for Politbur members. To become president for life, he needs a resolution that guarantees his continuity as an “indispensable figure” for the future of China. This is how the state agency Xinhua defined it, which has been heating up the plenary for days by posting sugar-coated notes on the president.

Since being elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in November 2012, Xi has been seen as a man of determination and action, a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who has inherited a legacy, but who has dared to innovate and is committed to working tirelessly, ”we read in an article in Xinhua. Nobody doubts that his re-election will be consummated in the important congress of the match which will take place in the fall of next year, after which Xi will begin his third term.

Party domination over society

The Chinese leader has been extending the party’s domination over civil society for a year. Xi made it clear that the CCP must not abandon its revolutionary ideals, that it has a duty to bring “common prosperity” and stand up to the west, especially in the United States. “Xi Jinping Thought” in their school plan.

In mid-October, Xi said that China’s “democratic” political system is a “great creation” which is the key to international success. A speech that has been interpreted as the latest attempt to defend the regime’s system in the face of increasing pressure from the West on China’s rights and values. “Democracy is not an ornament or a decoration. Democracy is solving the real problems of the people,” said the president.

Chinese analysts believe the resolution from Beijing’s plenary session this week is likely to offer a comprehensive account of modern China that will help justify Xi’s policies by giving them the seriousness of historic fate. “Mao led the country to face oppression, Deng brought prosperity and now Xi is propelling the nation into a new era of national strength,” read the step-by-step description of the country’s rise in the documents of the left. Xi, as highlighted in the program presented by local media, will be the third Chinese leader to unveil a landmark resolution in plenary that will focus on the party’s “major achievements and historical experiences” throughout its 100-year history. story.

“The purpose of this plenary session seems to be to take stock of the governance of the party in history and pave the way for future leadership and the direction of its policies. He should also salute the achievements of the current leader, ”said Gu Su, political scientist at Nanjing University in eastern China.

This meeting also serves as a precursor for the introduction of laws, regulations and economic plans. There are important examples such as the Hong Kong National Security Law, which was announced in the Fourth Plenary Session in 2019, or the constitutional amendments that lifted the presidential term limits, approved in the Third Plenary Session. of 2018. These announcements took effect after approved by the National People’s Congress, the annual session of the Chinese Parliament.