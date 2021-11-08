Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson say next five days of COP26 must lead to major climate deal

Nicola Sturgeon said the next five days of COP26 climate talks are crucial to reaching a deal to stop the rise in global temperatures.

Last night, the Scottish Prime Minister echoed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for COP26 negotiators to come together and push the line forward to secure ambitious action on climate change.

As the global climate change conference entered its second week, the Prime Minister urged countries to be ready to make the bold compromises and ambitious commitments needed.

Sturgeon, who will meet with an interfaith group of representatives on Monday, said governments must use this week to provide more and more equitable financial support to countries in the South.

The Prime Minister said: Over the next five days, the world will observe whether the sense of optimism that developed over the past week can be turned into real action by countries around the world to tackle the climate crisis.







(Image: Getty Images)



She added: These five days are essential for countries in the south who need equitable financial support now to adapt and mitigate the impacts of the climate emergency and who need to see clear steps taken to keep in lives the target of capping temperature increases to 1.5 degrees. .

Some progress was made last week with pledges on forestry, methane, coal and pledges that, if met, could narrow the gap between the 1.5-degree target that science says we need to reach, and the 2.7 degree trajectory we are on now, but there is still a long way to go to achieve a fair and equitable outcome for all countries at COP 26.

Earlier on Sunday, Boris Johnson pleaded with COP26 negotiators to be ready to make the bold compromises and ambitious commitments needed.

Johnson said: There is a week left at COP26 to deliver the world, and we all need to come together and drive for the line.









The PM said nations had shown ambition and action to help limit the rise in temperatures in the first week, but added: We cannot underestimate the task at hand to maintain 1.5 ° C alive.

As talks continue in Glasgow after a weekend of protests in the city and across the world, climate activists have said a much bigger push is needed from countries to stick to the agreements.

Peter Betts, a leading climate change expert who was the UK and EU’s lead negotiator on UN climate agreements, said it is reasonably likely that sufficient action will be taken to limit the rise in global temperatures.

COP26 also saw commitments made to reduce deforestation, decrease methane production and move away from coal combustion.

Betts said: If you put it all together, maybe we could be on our way to something like 2C.

But the big condition is that the countries must implement what they have signed. This is where we need to focus, real pressure for countries to deliver what they said they are going to do.

A former UK energy minister has called on companies to do more to abandon their fossil fuel habits or face extinction themselves.

Greg Barker, who is now chairman of aluminum giant EN +, said companies falling behind in the race to net zero would see their business models called into question.

He said: The idea that there will be no collateral damage in the economy is for the birds, Lord Barker said on the sidelines of the COP26 climate conference.

If you are a business that is heavily dependent on fossil fuels with no real way to eliminate that reliance on fossil fuels, you have no future.

Barker said polluters should be charged around US $ 100 (73) per tonne of carbon they emit in developed countries as part of a global carbon price to pressure companies to reduce their carbon emissions. emissions.