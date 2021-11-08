Questions Boris Johnson might ask about the Tories sleaze in the Commons today if he shows up

Boris Johnson will swerve in the Commons this afternoon as the government continues to grapple with allegations of sleaze and corruption following the row with Owen Paterson.

Mr Johnson is visiting Northumberland this morning and will not be returning to Westminster for the 3.30pm debate.

Steve Barclay, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, will lead the Commons debate in his stead.

Sir Keir Starmer and other Labor MPs had asked Mr Johnson to attend this afternoon’s debate on parliamentary standards and called on the PM to act to clean up politics.

This morning, Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said she was unsure whether Mr Johnson would make an appearance at the shipping box this afternoon.

When asked by Sky News if she thought the Prime Minister should attend the debate, the Minister replied: My opinion would be no, he shouldn’t be here.

She added: As he deals with many other issues that only a Prime Minister can deal with and that he will later receive a briefing on the key issues raised by colleagues across the House.

I believe the chef [of the House of Commons] and other ministers will be well placed to pick up the shipping box this afternoon.

During the emergency debate, opposition MPs are likely to confront the Prime Minister on the following issues:

The Owen Paterson Line: Who’s at fault?

The Prime Minister will face a host of questions over the Owen Paterson dispute, which continues to dominate the agenda in Westminster.

He will likely be asked who is to blame for the botched attempt to overhaul the House of Commons disciplinary process and block Mr. Paterson’s 30-day suspension.

George Eustice has indicated that three high-ranking Conservative MPs are in the crosshairs.

The Secretary of the Environment told the BBC Andrew Marr Show: I was not involved in the decisions of Number 10 on this matter.

The truth is, I suppose, that on an issue as important as this there would have been a discussion between Jacob Rees-Mogg, the House leader, as well as the Chief Whip and the Prime Minister and others. advisers.

This is how these kinds of decisions are made.

House of Lords, Cash for Honors

More than a dozen wealthy benefactors received a peerage who assumed the temporary role of party treasurer and donated more than $ 3 million of their own money, a survey conducted by On Sunday Times and Open Democracy revealed.

A former Conservative minister described it as a scandal in plain sight and claimed the practice had become widely known and accepted within the party.

Over the past 20 years, the top 16 party treasurers, with the exception of the most recent, have been offered seats in the Lords.

Labor said the report highlighted money for access culture in the Conservative Party.

The PM will likely be asked about the revelations, although Mr Eustice has already championed peers and told the BBC Andrew Marr: These are philanthropists who give huge sums to charities who would do very well in business and should therefore be considered for the lords.

He added: They have made a great contribution to public life and in many cases have acquired great expertise in business which is invaluable to the House of Lords.

Wallpapergate, Boris Johnsons 90,000 apartment renovation

Premiers are given an annual stipend of $ 30,000 to make improvements to their residence, but nearly $ 90,000 has been spent on Mr Johnson’s recent lavish renovation, which included a wallpaper of 840 per roll.

Mr Johnson was criticized in what has been dubbed the wallpaper after it emerged that the 58,000 cost overrun was initially paid for by the Tory Party before being covered up by Tory donor Lord Brownlow.

Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, exonerated the prime minister in a report released in May and said Mr Johnson had not broken the ministerial code.

But the Election Commission is conducting a separate investigation into the matter and Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Katherine Stone may launch a third investigation.

Who pays for their vacation?

Mr Johnson is facing calls to declare how much his free vacation is worth at a luxurious Spanish villa owned by the family of Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith.

He took off for some sunshine last month with his wife Carrie and son Wilfred, at the end of the Conservative Party conference and while the Commons were still on vacation.

The Prime Minister declared the trip on Register of Ministers’ Interests and said he had a long-standing personal friendship with the Goldsmith family.

But Labor and Liberals have said he should release details of the Membership register Interests covering all MPs.

No 10 said he didn’t need it and had followed all the transparency rules.

This isn’t the first time he’s come under scrutiny for a free vacation, as he’s been criticized for his slowness in explaining funding for his trip to the Caribbean island of Mosquito soon after he won the 2019 election.

How many government U-turns?

MPs will likely discuss the history of embarrassing government u-turns since taking office in 2019.

So far, Mr Johnson has chaired more than 20 U-turns since Paterson’s vote towards free school meals and A-level results.