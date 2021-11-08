Man of Action Xi Seeks to Consolidate His Power at Key Meeting Politics News

Xi is aiming to gain the support of the party’s main leaders as he prepares for an unprecedented third term.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to further consolidate his leadership at a key Communist Party Central Committee meeting this week amid a wave of flattering publicity from state media.

The Central Committee is made up of more than 300 of the main party leaders, including provincial governors and party secretaries as well as financial and military elites.

The Beijing meeting, which continues until Thursday, is expected to pave the way for Xi to secure an unprecedented third term in next year’s Party Congress, one of China’s most important political meetings, which takes place. holds once every five years.

As the National People’s Congress removed term limits in 2018, allowing Xi to rule China indefinitely, it needs the approval of top party leaders, said Tai Wei Lim, associate researcher at the institute. of East Asia from the National University of Singapore.

[Xi] needs the legitimacy of leading party members for an unprecedented additional term, especially when it does not normatively follow a term limit convention, not a post-Mao era law, Lim told Al Jazeera .

Xis’ aspirations appear to be to take place among the main Chinese Communist leaders, including Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, who ruled China throughout its political and economic reopening in the late 1970s and 1980s.

As the child of one of the party’s founding members and the country’s political elite, Xi is known as a prince and since taking office in 2013, he has achieved a cult of personality unheard of since Mao. was in power.

Earlier this year, the party celebrated its centenary and the next Central Committee is expected to pass a landmark resolution reviewing its achievements over the past 100 years, according to the Xinhua News Agency. The text will also maintain Xis’ central position within the party, he said.

The party PR blitz around Xi comes as China grapples with its internal struggles with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, an ongoing energy crisis and a faltering and indebted real estate sector.

A side of the story

The resolution on history and historiography is only the third in the history of the party, noted Adam Ni, China observer and editor of the China Neican newsletter. The first resolution came as Mao consolidated his grip on power, and the second in 1981 when Deng led the opening up of China, Ni added.

While historical narratives are important to any government in power, the party and Xi have both paid close attention to history as a force of legitimation in the present and a guide for the future, he said. .

Over the past year, the Party has severely criticized historical nihilism for attempting to discuss China’s history from a point of view other than that of the Party which has seen internet censors suppress millions of posts. on social networks.

Historical orthodoxy is the idea that there is one version of history and this version of history for the Communist Party is the correct version of history. It is inseparable from legitimacy, power and the future, Ni said.

Chinese President and Party leader Xi Jinping, dressed in a Mao-style suit, delivers a speech at an event marking the centenary of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing in July. Xi is most powerful Chinese leader since Mao, preparing for unprecedented third term [File: Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP Photo]

A series of pro-Xi articles published by Chinese state media also included a 5,000-word English profile of the president, describing him as a man of determination and action, a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who inherited an inheritance. but who dares to innovate, and a man who has a forward-looking vision and who is committed to working tirelessly.

Xi published a monograph of 50 speeches on his leadership in China, according to Xinhua, as an extension of Xi Jinping’s thinking that was enshrined in the constitution and now in school curricula.

The text establishes Xi as a central leader and is seen by many as the most powerful leader since Mao, Lim said, adding that it was written from China’s perspective as a confident superpower under a strong man.