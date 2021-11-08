Jokowi delighted that RI enters the 5 countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination in the world





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) says cover vaccination The Covid-19 in Indonesia has exceeded 200 million doses. Based on data from the Ministry of Health, the number of injections Covid-19 vaccine reached 204,913,735 as of November 5, 2021. President Jokowi said this achievement has enabled Indonesia to reach a new chapter in the great work of mass vaccination against Covid-19. “Indonesia has reached a new chapter in the great work of mass vaccination for COVID-19, including injecting more than 200 million doses of vaccine to the public,” Jokowi said via a upload to his Instagram account @jokowi, Monday (11 / 8/2021). Additionally, with this achievement, Jokowi said Indonesia is also on the list of the five countries with the highest number of Covid-19 vaccine injections in the world. “This achievement places Indonesia in the five countries with the highest number of vaccine injections along with India, the United States, Brazil and Japan, while helping to immunize nearly half of the world’s population. “, did he declare. He said the number of Covid-19 vaccination injections had reached around 40% of the national vaccination target for the full category and 60% for the first dose. Jokowi also expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the role of all elements of society in the success of the national Covid-19 vaccination program. Previously, government spokesperson for Covid-19 and Ambassador for Adapting New Habits, Reisa Broto Asmoro, said the number of vaccine injections also included government-private partnership efforts in the form of the vaccine. of mutual cooperation, which reached 2.2 million injections. . Based on data from the health ministry, he continued, the government’s immunization schedule has reached around 40 percent for the full category and 60 percent for the first dose. “The determination of the WHO is to vaccinate, at least one dose, at least 40% of people in all countries of the world by the end of this year and 70% by next year,” said Reisa, quoted on the Setkab website. According to him, this achievement means that Indonesia has surpassed the target set by the WHO and is in the right direction towards the next step. Reisa stressed that this achievement is the result of hard work with all components of the Indonesian nation. “We all have a role to which we can contribute without exception, thank you to all the extraordinary people of Indonesia,” he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20211108/15/1463278/jokowi-girang-ri-masuk-5-negara-vaksinasi-covid-19-tertinggi-dunia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos