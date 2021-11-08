Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel visit Neasden Temple for Diwali









London [UK], November 8 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel celebrated the Diwali festival at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, known as “Temple Neasden”.

This was the Prime Minister’s fifth visit to the temple. Johnson was greeted in the traditional Hindu manner with auspicious marks of welcome and goodwill before making a brief tour of the Stone Temple complex, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said in a statement.

Patel was also greeted on her arrival at the temple earlier and joined the British Prime Minister in delivering a fruit basket to the central shrine of the inner mandir shrine, where they spent several minutes soaking up the peace and l complex architecture.

Afterwards, distinguished guests visited exhibits summarizing Neasden Temple’s nationwide relief efforts against Covid-19 – an initiative inspired by Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) .

The world Hindu leader launched in March 2020 a call for all BAPS volunteers to serve the elderly, the needy and the vulnerable in local communities, and ensure that everyone remains informed, safe and supported. throughout the pandemic. They then met some of these volunteers, including key workers ensuring the safety and mobility of the nation, the men and women who prepare and deliver food to vulnerable people, and the team that keeps communities connected and informed. through online services.

Sharing some of his impressions of his visit, Johnson said: “What is His Holiness [Pramukh Swami Maharaj] has contributed to the UK has been untold. I see him here today at the temple of Neasden. I have been here several times, but I don’t think I have ever been here at a time when the Temple of Neasden was so central to the life of the entire London community. “

Patel said: “The Temple has been at the forefront of all activities of the local community, but also at a time of national crisis which, of course, was the pandemic.”

Before leaving, Interior Minister Patel further spoke of the “incredible work” of the Mandir, which the Prime Minister hailed as “an absolutely perfect representation of the community spirit in action”.

Sanjay Kara, BAPS UK Administrator, said: “It was an honor that the Prime Minister and Home Secretary joined the local British Hindu community in celebrating Diwali at Neasden Temple. We pray that they can serve the public. and I look forward to working with them to support our great nation. “(ANI)

