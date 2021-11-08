Xi Jinping’s crackdown on Chinese tech companies will continue





A it’s chinese government stepped up its fierce attack on the nation’s tech companies in the spring and summer of 2021, business leaders, analysts and investors found themselves repeatedly asking: when will this end ? More than $ 1 billion has been wiped out of the collective market capitalization of some of the world’s largest internet groups, such as Tencent, a games and social media giant, and Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce powerhouse. Entire business models of online tutoring, for example, have been destroyed. Investors needed to hear that an end was in sight. But on August 8, the Communist Party released a five-year plan to reshape China’s tech industry, confirming even the most optimistic observers in the industry that the abrasive changes will continue until 2022. As the new year dawns, large swathes of China’s economy have been hit by regulatory crackdown. Xi Jinping, President of China, is rewriting the rules for how the economy operates and for processing data collected by companies. It has meant taking down some of the country’s most prominent tycoons, such as Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, and forcing other groups, such as transport giant DiDi Global, to submit. The speed of reforms means companies in fields ranging from fintech lending and e-commerce to self-driving cars, social media and video games need to rethink how they make money and manage data. Chinese President rewrites the rules of how the economy works All of this will lead to two big changes in 2022. The first will be a drop in the profitability of the Chinese technology sector. The country’s internet and e-commerce giants have been a gold mine for investors for years. This will slow down as some of the reforms implemented in 2021 will impact profits in 2022. But not all sectors are treated the same. At one extreme, some online tutoring providers have been forced to transform into non-profit organizations. Video games are also badly handled. In September, regulators told game companies, including Tencent, that they should stop focusing on profits and instead focus on reducing teenage gambling addiction. The short film industry, dominated by companies such as ByteDance, Kuaishou and Bilibili, could receive similar treatment. Expect low returns from companies in these areas in 2022. Meanwhile, China’s largest e-commerce groups Alibaba, Pinduoduo and JD .com are forced to deal with many monopoly practices that have supported their income in the past. Meituan, a super-app focused on food delivery, has been ordered to better support its armies of drivers. Such changes will erode corporate profits and crush their stock prices. Tencents’ price-to-earnings ratio is expected to drop from a multiple of around 32 in 2020 to 24 in 2022, according to brokerage firm Bernstein. The second change will relate to the way Chinese tech groups raise capital. Neither Chinese nor American regulators want Chinese companies to go public in New York. Even the initial public offerings in Hong Kong took a new level of risk. Chinese regulators have denounced the disorderly capital expansion of tech companies. A meeting of a key decision-making body on August 30 noted that the initial crackdown had shown signs of success. US investor appetite for Chinese tech companies with heady valuations looks unlikely to recover in 2022. But expect several large companies to go public in Hong Kong, albeit at lower valuations. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, a bank, are calling it an industry reset. As Chinese tech companies adjust to the reality of tighter government control, their value to investors will inevitably be lower. Don Weinland: China Business and Financial Editor, The Economist, Hong Kong This article appeared in the China section of the print edition of The World Ahead 2022 under the title From boom to techlash

