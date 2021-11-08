Boris Johnson and Priti Patel visit Neasden Temple in London for Diwali







During the visit, Johnson received a long-sleeved T-shirt for his one-year-old son Wilfred by seven-year-old daughter Amisha Patel on behalf of BAPS, as well as a jumpsuit with a picture of the temple on for his second child currently being carried by his wife Carrie.

Johnson was greeted at the North London Temple in the traditional Hindu manner with auspicious marks of welcome and goodwill before making a brief tour of the Stone Temple complex.

The Home Secretary, dressed in a beautiful salmon pink lehenga, was also greeted on her arrival and joined the Prime Minister to deliver a fruit basket to the central shrine of the temple’s inner shrine, where they spent several minutes to soak up peace and intricate architecture.

Here they also literally observed the annakut, a mountain of food artistically laid out before the deities as the first New Year’s meal, offered in thanksgiving for the gracious providence of God and later to be shared among the devotees.

They then performed the abhishek (an ancient Hindu practice of pouring water in prayer over a sacred image) of Shri Nilkanth Varni, the youthful form of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, a popular Hindu deity.

They then met some of the BAPS devotees of Indian descent who had been key workers as well as those who had volunteered, preparing and delivering food to vulnerable people, and the team keeping communities connected and informed through services. in line. It's inspiring to see the community spirit in action @NeasdenTemple today. @PritiPatel and I saw the amazing contribution https://t.co/FMPCCTrjb0 – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) 163614333000 Johnson said: What His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj has brought to the UK has been untold. I see him here today at the temple of Neasden. I have been here many times, but I don't think I have ever been here at a time when the Temple of Neasden was so central to the life of the entire London community. Happy Diwali and Happy New Year to all members of the Hindu community here in the UK.

Patel was born in London to a Ugandan-Indian family. His grandparents were born in Gujarat, India, then in the 1950s moved to Uganda. The family was kicked out in the 1970s by Idi Amin, the former President of Uganda, and moved to Britain where Patel was born. Patel’s parents, Sushil and Anjana, and his grandparents, Ranchodbhai Umedbhai Patel and Chanchelben Ranchodbhai Patel, were devotees of the BAPS temple in Kampala, Uganda. Patel’s grandfather, Ranchodbhai Umedbhai Patel, known as RU Patel, was president of BAPS Uganda.

