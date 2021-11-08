Chinese Communist Party leaders start summit meeting that should boost Xi





Senior leaders of China’s ruling Communist Party began a crucial meeting on Monday that is expected to strengthen President Xi Jinping’s grip on power. Some 400 members of the party’s powerful Central Committee gathered in Beijing for the four-day plenary, which, like all meetings of China’s secret leadership, takes place behind closed doors. China’s state-run news agency Xinhua said Xi opened the meeting with a working report and “an explanation of a draft resolution on the main achievements and historical experience” of the party during its 100 years of leadership. story. The resolution will set the stage for the 20th Party Congress next year, in which Xi is widely expected to declare that he will serve a third term, solidifying his position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. State media praised Xi’s leadership ahead of this week’s meeting, with Xinhua saying he is “a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who has inherited a heritage but dares innovate, and a man who has a vision turned towards the future. and is committed to working tirelessly. Widely considered to be China’s most powerful ruler since Mao, Xi’s tenure has been marked by a sprawling anti-corruption crackdown, repressive policies in areas like Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, and an overarching approach. in addition to asserting foreign relations. He also created a cult of leadership that stifled criticism, eliminated rivals, and presented his own political theory known as Xi Jinping Thought to students. Chris Johnson, senior researcher at the Center for Strategic International Studies, told the Sinocism podcast that the new resolution could mark an opportunity for Xi to “put away … some of the pieces of history he doesn’t like,” including excess economy reforms in the 90s. Xi recently launched a “common prosperity” campaign, designed to tackle wealth inequalities and strengthen oversight of local business giants. The Central Committee’s resolution would mark the third of its kind in the history of the Chinese Communist Party. The first, adopted under Mao in 1945, helped cement its authority over the CCP four years before it took power. The second, under Deng Xiaoping in 1981, saw the regime adopt economic reforms and recognize the “mistakes” in Mao’s ways. The latter could see Xi “in effect doing to Deng what Deng did to Mao, that is, criticizing the excesses of Deng Xiaoping’s reform and opening-up policies,” Johnson added. Timing is important, coming a year before Xi lands an unprecedented third term at a twice-decade convention. After removing term limits in a 2018 constitutional amendment, Xi has not named a clear successor and is expected to lead until at least 2027. “Xi Jinping has already started to rewrite the history of the party in textbooks, universities and the press … considerably reducing the failures of the Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution and glorifying his action as secretary general of the party” said Alice Ekman of the European Union Institute for Security Studies. The new resolution is “clearly part of Xi Jinping’s efforts to extend his presence at the head of the party,” she added. Steering the post-pandemic economy as well as the issue of Taiwan, a democratic island that Beijing claims as its own territory, could also be on the meeting’s agenda this week. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)







