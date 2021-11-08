Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock Market News and Shares | Financial news

Published

59 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

PRO Money Control






PRO Money Control

















TVS Motor Company’s recent decision to create a separate branch for electric vehicle operations follows government plans to decarbonize the domestic transportation sector. The government intends to achieve a sales penetration of electric vehicles of 30% for passenger cars, 70% for commercial vehicles and 80% for two and three wheels by 2030.

AfterTata Motors, TVS Motor Company is also exploring PE investor path for EV arm


New trends

On the day of Paytm's IPO, Zomato and BigBasket send




namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi523.25-7.20-1.36
ntpc140.303.152.3
Indiabulls Hsg233.157.053.12
Nhpc31.951.003.23

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting