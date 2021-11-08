UK government denies corruption charges against Conservative Party donors





The government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday dismissed new corruption charges after a newspaper investigation found that major donors to his Conservative Party were offered seats in the upper house of parliament. The government has been embroiled in a line of corruption over the past week, with Johnson being forced to abandon plans submitted to Parliament to protect one of his lawmakers who broke lobbying rules. The Sunday Times reported that all but one of the 16 Tory treasurers over the past two decades had donated over £ 3million ($ 4.05million) to the party and were subsequently offered a seat in the House of Lords. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ jpost-tech /”)! = – 1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js”; script.setAttribute (‘data-widget-id’, ‘616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0’); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divVidazoo’)[0].appendChild (script); } else if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ israel-news /”)! = -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ omg /”)! = -1 || window.location. pathname.indexOf (“/ food-recipes /”)! = -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ science /”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js”; script.setAttribute (‘data-widget-id’, ’60fd6becf6393400049e6535′); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divVidazoo’)[0].appendChild (script); } else if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ health-and-wellness /”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js”; script.setAttribute (‘pubname’, ‘jpostcom’); script.setAttribute (‘widgetname’, ‘0011r00001lcD1i_12246’); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divAnyClip’)[0].appendChild (script);} The role of Tory treasurer has become Britain’s most ennobled job, the newspaper said, ahead of heads of institutions and charities across the country and even former prime ministers. “Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party is corrupt, shady, shady and inclined,” opposition Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner said on Twitter.

Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party is corrupt, shady, shady and prone. “Once you pay your £ 3million, you get your peerage.”Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party is corrupt, shady, shady and prone. https://t.co/IBiaMg10b5 – Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) November 6, 2021 Environment Minister George Eustice dismissed the accusations, telling the BBC: “These are philanthropists who give huge sums to charity, who have been very successful in business and therefore should be taken into account. account for these reasons by the Lords. “ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a debate on the situation in Afghanistan. (credit: UK PARLIAMENT / ROGER HARRIS / HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Eustice also described the fury over Conservative lawmaker Owen Paterson, who left Parliament following the government’s turnaround over plans to overhaul the parliamentary anti-corruption system, as a “storm in a cup of tea.” The row has raised new questions about Johnson’s ethics. He has faced other charges of wrongdoing, including plans for party donors to secretly contribute to a luxury renovation of his Downing Street apartment. Johnson said the government followed the rules for the renovation. Johnson’s personal approval rating fell to an all-time low, according to an Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper, while the Conservatives’ lead over Labor fell to a single percentage point. Parliament is due to hold an emergency debate on standards on Monday. “The Prime Minister is undermining the reputation of our democracy and our country,” Labor leader Keir Starmer said on BBC television on Sunday. “He is a model of behavior for a prime minister who does not know how to enforce standards in public life.”

