Boris Johnson criticized for ‘parading’ around unmasked hospital as he dodges sordid debate





Boris Johnson was visiting Hexham Hospital in Northumberland when he was pictured talking to NHS staff who were all wearing face masks. Jonathan Ashworth of Labor said NHS patients and staff ‘deserve better’ Image: Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has been criticized for “parading irresponsibly” through a hospital without a face mask, as he avoided the sordid debate in the House of Commons. The Prime Minister was pictured with his white shirt sleeves rolled up and his tie tucked into his shirt, pacing Hexham Hospital, Northumberland earlier today. The shadow health secretary criticized Mr Johnson for not only choosing to walk around without a mask, but also for being too cowardly to run for the Commons.















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)





Jonathan Ashworth said on Twitter: “So not only is Boris Johnson too cowardly to run for Parliament to defend the corrupt government’s shady shenanigans of recent days. “He now walks irresponsibly around an unmasked hospital. “NHS patients and staff deserve better than this.” The PM was even pictured nudging NHS staff as he greeted them still not wearing face covers. Official guidelines from Hexham Hospital, part of the Northumbria NHS Trust, state: “Anyone attending our hospitals and community facilities should continue to wear a face cover at all times to protect patients, visitors and staff . “















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)





Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson insisted he was following the rules. A spokesperson for No 10 said: “I have no doubts that he will have followed the rules in place.” And a spokesperson for the trust supported the prime minister and said: “The prime minister followed strict measures, including wearing a mask, in every clinical area he visited.” But it comes amid a string of incidents showing the Prime Minister choosing to follow one rule and leaving the British public to follow another. Mr Johnson has decided not to appear at the House of Commons critical debate on sleaze after his handling of the Owen Paterson scandal, leaving many Tory MPs “to fight”.







Aaron Bell, the Tory MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme rebelled against the Tory party line and opposed the amendment aimed at tearing apart MPs’ standards. He told the Commons he feared the friendship would cause Mr. Owen Paterson’s allies to help the Commons make the extremely unfortunate decision it made last Wednesday, which left many people “miserable”. Just last week Mr Johnson found himself in hot water over face masks as he was pictured without a face mask sitting next to Sir David Attenborough at Cop26. When asked why he decided not to wear them at the critical climate summit, the Prime Minister said: “It is up to people to judge whether they are a reasonable distance from someone and if they’re with someone they don’t like, meet normally. “

Read more





Read more





