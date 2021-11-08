Boris Johnson’s radical planning reform for housing construction in England is in balance

Boris Johnson vowed last year to demolish England’s “outdated and inefficient planning system” to make it easier to build new homes. But his proposals have since met with strong opposition, raising doubts about the continuation of the British Prime Minister’s reform aimed at solving the housing crisis.

Johnson sacked Robert Jenrick, the housing secretary responsible for sweeping town planning reform, in September. He was replaced by Michael Gove, who put the contentious proposals under review.

After giving such a clear diagnosis, is Johnson still willing to administer his medication to improve the affordability and availability of housing in England?

“Gove’s main job is to fill the void because the planning system is stalling,” said Matthew Spry, director of Lichfields, a planning consultancy. “There can and must be reforms; they must be accelerated.

At the center of government reform, outlined in a white paper last year, were proposals for a simpler planning system involving clear rules and a move away from ad hoc arrangements in which development demands are considered locally, often resulting in fierce battles for years. .

Aiming to circumvent such struggles, the white paper divided land into three categories: in some areas all construction would be prohibited, in others limited development would be allowed, and elsewhere home builders would be automatically allowed on condition that they follow certain rules.

In theory, this would remove the risks and uncertainties from the planning process. But like many governments before them, the Johnson administration has lifted off in the face of determined opposition both within the country and in Westminster.

Rural activists have ridiculed the proposals as a “developer’s charter”. They have been attacked by some Conservative MPs, including former Prime Minister Theresa May.

The potentially toxic nature of reform was laid bare when the Liberal Democrats won by-elections in Chesham and Amersham in Buckinghamshire in June. The riding had long been a secure seat for the Tories, but the Liberal Democrats toppled the majority of the more than 16,000 Tories by campaigning on an anti-development ticket.

One of Gove’s first moves after being appointed housing secretary was to press “pause” on town planning reform and get started on a review.

While the proposals are on hold, the prospect of higher interest rates to control rising inflation has become a priority. The Bank of England warned last week of tightening monetary policy, which could help cool the housing market after it boomed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Millions of people are currently unable to afford housing in the areas where they work. In many parts of London and the south-east of England, average house prices are more than 10 times higher than average wages, according to official data.

One possible remedy for the region is to build more houses where employment opportunities are concentrated, but the south of Oxfordshire illustrates how politically difficult this can be under the existing planning system.

Over a 40 km stretch of rolling countryside between Oxford and Reading, a patchwork of construction sites and new housing estates stretches out.

Residents are deeply divided: some argue there are far too many houses under construction, eating away at protected land or the green belt, while others say there will be too few to meet people’s demand. ‘settling in the region.

Simply building more housing in the area will not solve the housing crisis, according to David Rouane, Lib Dem chief of the South Oxfordshire District Council. “What you get from the government is a misunderstanding of supply and demand,” he said. “They think if we build more houses it will make them cheaper. ”

Rouane added that in his region, more households simply attracted more people, putting additional pressure on health and education services.

“If you build houses here. . . it makes them very attractive to Londoners, but in terms of meeting our own local housing needs, it doesn’t matter, ”he said.

Resistance to development in the region came to a head in 2019 when a battle over a county-wide housing plan led the Tories to lose control of South Oxfordshire Council in favor of a partnership liberal democrat and green.

Similar struggles took place in town halls across the country. Ant Breach, an analyst at the Center for Cities, a think tank, said that a more rules-based approval system for development was the way to remove some of the local politics from planning.

England’s current system, which has its roots in the Town and Country Planning Act 1947, is an outlier internationally. “The UK stands out as a sore thumb in terms of a discretionary planning system – and that’s why we do so poorly on housing,” Breach said.

Even so, there is evidence that development can be pushed towards the government’s goal of building 300,000 new homes per year within the boundaries of the existing planning system. The number of net homes built each year has grown steadily since 2012, according to Gove Department data.

Wakefield, Yorkshire, is a success. The council provided a steady stream of green sites and brownfields to developers, who built nearly 9,000 homes between 2013 and 2019, of which just under a third were classified as “affordable”. At £ 157,000, the average house price in the area is well below the national average.

The high delivery of housing in Wakefield was largely the result of straightforward local politics, with Labor having a firm grip on the council, said John Gladwyn, a developer who has built in Yorkshire.

Wakefield, however, reveals another problem: the area is building enough homes, but not always the right ones. There is a shortage of apartments for young people and bungalows for the elderly.

Above all, there is a shortage of social housing, according to Matthew Morley, the Labor adviser overseeing planning in Wakefield.

The government’s white paper made no mention of social housing, and critics accused it of taking a narrow view of the housing crisis by focusing on the goal of building 300,000 homes per year.

Breach said the most attractive element of Johnson’s proposals was the ability to break the grip of big developers and bring small builders back into the market.

The prohibitive cost and complexity of navigating the existing planning system had constrained small builders in recent decades and because cash-strapped local authority planning departments “are keen to meet their housing goals. but also want as little effort per house as possible, the impetus is to free up big sites for a big developer, ”he added.

The Tories have introduced planning changes since Johnson became Prime Minister in 2019, making it easier for homeowners to expand their properties and ease restrictions on converting stores and other commercial units into apartments.

But compared to proposals made by Johnson last year, these interventions do little more than tinker with the planning system, according to the developers.

Gove, whom Johnson has tasked with turning his “leveling” slogan to reduce regional inequalities into substantive policies, must decide whether sweeping planning reform is part of that agenda.

Ike Ijeh, senior researcher at Policy Exchange, a think tank, said such reform was needed. “We cannot leave the planning as it was,” he added. “All the structural deficiencies are too well known and, if the government is serious about leveling up, it cannot get away with reforming it.”