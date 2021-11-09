HENRY DEEDES watches as (absent) Boris Johnson gets maimed in Commons

The few who bothered to show were sitting almost in shock, licking and pricking their wounds like a routed battalion.

No laughs. No smiles. No happy What-hos to colleagues rushing into the room.

No, since Theresa May almost let Jeremy Corbyns Commie’s cabal sneak through the Downing Street cat flap in 2017, Tory MPs have seemed so humiliated.

It’s clear that Owen Paterson’s hoo-haa did indeed take Tory bellies’ breath away. Some looked angry. Others simply embarrassed.

For the first time under the presidency of Boris Johnson, the slightest hint of mutiny persisted.

And that’s because they were forced into a three-hour debate on parliamentary standards following last week’s disastrous decision by the government to vote against Paterson’s suspension.

Rare: Few MPs on the government side of the Commons yesterday while Labor is in force

Three long hours of nanny sermons and finger wagging from the spurred opposition benches reveling in the government’s disappointment.

No wonder a handful of Conservatives participated.

President Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted the debate following a request by Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain.

Sensing the crackling fulmination already swirling around the room, Sir Lindsay appealed for calm. Let’s do it right, he pleaded. He might as well have spoken Mongolian.

No sooner was Miss Chamberlain standing than she compared the Parliament to the Duma.

Seasoned tall stander Tan Dhesi (Lab, Slough) wanted a bit of that action to describe the prime minister as a tin dictator.

Sir Lindsay growled in frustration. Not that he could do much.

Of Boris himself, there was no sign. The president explained that he had long pledged to visit a hospital in the North East. Labor MPs scoffed.

Some even made passable impressions of chickens.

Run, Boris! To run! one shouted.

Out of sight: Boris visits Hexham Hospital in Northumberland on Monday

Instead, Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay responded on behalf of the government.

Normally, the task should have fallen to House Chief Jacob Rees-Mogg, but after the shenanigans of the past few weeks he had clearly been benched.

And, judging by the restless look on Moggs’ face, he hadn’t taken the demotion well.

Barclay opened by expressing regret. Last week’s vote, he admitted, had been a mistake. He scratched his speech in record time. Clearly, I couldn’t wait to be done.

Sir Keir Starmer flew to his feet. How elated he looked to be out of isolation after testing positive for Covid late last month.

His colleagues maybe less. Opinion polls of workers always seem to thrive when their leaders are locked up. Sir Keir laid it on a thick layer.

He accused the Prime Minister of dragging us all down the drain and leading his party down the drain. He accuses him of harming democracy.

This from the man who tried to reverse Brexit, let’s not forget. All afternoon opposition members scolded and gnashed their teeth.

But most worrying for Downing Street were the attacks emanating from the government’s own benches.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with medical staff during a visit to Hexham General Hospital in Hexham

They had remained largely silent until the last half hour when several young people stepped forward to swing the boot.

Mark Fletcher (Con, Bolsover), who sits on the Standards Committee, was furious.

He insisted that Paterson would have broken the rules of any process you might create.

Aaron Bell (Con, Newcastle-under-Lyme) said the decision to whip last week’s vote was a colossal misjudgment.

But the most impactful speech came from little Mark Harper (Con, Forest of Dean), a former chief whip, whose attacks on the government are getting more and more fierce by the day.

He described politics as a team game. If the team captain expects loyalty, the decisions he makes must be wise.

He asked the Prime Minister to come to the House and apologize in person.

On the front bench, Harper’s successor as chief whip, Mark Spencer, sported a heavy watchdog expression.

A meeting with the boss of n ° 10 was announced. There are problems brewing in the ranks.