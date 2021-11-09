Crown contributor Jemima Khan walks away from production, says Princess Diana’s story was not treated “with compassion”





A contributor to the hit Netflix series The Crown has requested that their contribution to the series be removed due to a disagreement over portraying Princess Diana.

Jemima Khan, a friend of the late Princess of Wales, has agreed to help refine the script for the fifth season of the award-winning drama in 2019.

But a year after season five’s scheduled release, she took a step back and declined credit for writing the series.

Here is what we know about the development of the situation.

Who is Jemima Khan and how is she related to Diana?

Jemima Khan (née Goldsmith) was once a journalist and married Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan in 1995.

She is also a screenwriter and producer, and founded the content company Instinct Productions.

Diana and Jemima spent time together in Pakistan throughout the 1990s (Reuters: Russell Boyce)

Jemima and Diana, Princess of Wales, were friends and Diana’s former partner, surgeon Hasnat Khan, is the cousin of her ex-husband, Imran (who became Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018).

Diana visited Pakistan several times during the 1990s to spend time with the Khans.

How did Khan get involved with The Crown and why is she leaving?

Khan said in a statement to the Sunday Times that she was approached by writer Peter Morgan in 2019 and asked him to co-write the fifth season of the hugely popular drama.

“We worked together on the plan and scripts from September 2020 to February 2021,” the statement read.

However, a spokesperson for The Crown told British media that Khan was never hired as a writer for the series.

“She was part of a large network of knowledgeable and varied sources who provided a lot of background information to our editors and research team,” said the spokesperson.

Jemima and ImranKhan traveled to the UK together to attend Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 (Reuters)

Khan revealed that she pulled out of the show due to the way Diana’s script was handled.

“When our co-writing agreement was not honored and I realized that this particular story wouldn’t necessarily be told with as much respect or compassion as I had hoped, I asked that all of my contributions be removed from the series and I declined credit, ”she said in a statement.

It’s unclear if Khan is referring to a particular event within the showor if she’s unhappy with Diana’s portrayal throughout the season.

What do we know about season 5 of The Crown?

We know he should focus on the royal family, especially Prince Charles and Diana’s relationship in the 1990s, until his death in 1997.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana, with Dominic West playing Prince Charles.

An official release date has yet to be confirmed, but actress Imelda Staunton, who will play Queen Elizabeth II, confirmed in a preview video that season five is slated to hit screens in November 2022.

“I am delighted to be here, to inherit the role of Queen Elizabeth from two exceptional actresses, most recently the wonderful Olivia Coleman, and who could forget the actress behind the role, Claire Foy,” said she declared.

“I will do all I can to maintain the very high standard they have set.”

