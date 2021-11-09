PM Narendra Modi and BJP leaders visit LK Advani’s residence and cut cake on 94th birthday – Watch | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the 94th birthday of veteran party leader LK Advani on Monday at his Delhi residence. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda met veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence to wish him his birthday. Advani also cut a cake in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and other leaders. arenarendramodi, @JPNadda pic.twitter.com/D2XAkvRveH BJP (@ BJP4India) November 8, 2021 Delhi: The birthday of veteran BJP leader LK Advani is celebrated today at his residence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda were also present. pic.twitter.com/Rw9B1FS1yO ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021 Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the top BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister his birthday via his official Twitter account. Birthday greetings to the respected Advani Ji. Praying for his long healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his many efforts to empower people and strengthen our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his scholarly activities and its intellectual wealth, “tweeted the Prime Minister. Birthday greetings to the respected Advani Ji. Pray for his long and healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his many efforts to empower people and strengthen our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his research and intellectual wealth. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2021 Born on November 8, 1927 in Karachi, Advani was Minister of Interior in the Government of the National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP from 1998 to 2004. He was also Deputy Prime Minister of Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004 . He is one of the co-founders and one of the top executives of BJP. He started his political career as a volunteer with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In 2015, Advani received the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honor. Live

