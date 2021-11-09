Politics
Boris Johnson pictured without a face mask during a hospital visit
An NHS Trust defended Boris Johnson after being criticized for not wearing a face mask during a hospital visit.
The Prime Minister was on his way to Hexham Hospital in Northumbria on Monday when several photographs were released showing him without a face covering as he spoke to NHS workers. Several photos also showed Johnson wearing a mask at other times of the day.
Labor’s fictitious health secretary Jonathan Ashworth condemned the prime minister for “irresponsibly marching around a hospital without a mask”.
He added: “NHS patients and staff deserve better than this.”
This isn’t the first time Johnson has faced backlash over his tagged mask recently; Last week he was criticized at the opening ceremony of COP26 after he was seen without a mask sitting next to 95-year-old broadcaster and nature historian Sir David Attenborough.
Official NHS Advice from Hexham Hospital, part of the Northumbria Trust, say: “Anyone attending our hospitals and community facilities should continue to wear a face covering at all times to protect patients, visitors and staff.
“We invite you to bring your own face covering, whether purchased or homemade, however masks will be available if you do not have one.
“Please do not remove it unless advised by a healthcare practitioner. Try to make sure there is no gap on the sides of your face cover and avoid touching it.”
However, the hospital stood up for Johnson and sought to reassure the public that he was following the rules.
Northumbria’s NHS said: “Rest assured that infection prevention and control remains a top priority for our Trust.
“Prime Minister Boris Johnson followed strict measures, including the wearing of a mask, in every clinical area he visited.”
Despite this, there has been a backlash online with critics pointing out that it comes at a time when COVID-19 case rates and hospital admissions are increasing nationwide.
Deepti Gurdasani, maître de conférences en épidémiologie à l’Université Queen Mary de Londres, a déclaré: “L’irresponsabilité de ne pas porter de masque dans un hôpital – autour des travailleurs de la santé [healthcare workers] who come into contact with vulnerable patients. This is our PM. It wasn’t worth that little sacrifice to protect others – in a hospital. Neither of us would be allowed in without a mask. So why does he have it? “
Kit Yates, a biologist at the University of Bath, said: “This is really ludicrous. Taking precautions like tucking in your tie and rolling up your sleeves in a healthcare facility, but being so attached to your ideology that you won’t not wear a mask in a pandemic. It makes me sick, and more importantly, it could make other vulnerable people sick. “
Last week, when Johnson was questioned by CNN’s Christiane Amanpour over why he had not worn a face cover while sitting next to Sir David Attenborough for an extended period, he appeared to stumble on his words.
“I have worn masks in confined spaces with people to whom I don’t normally speak,” he said.
“It’s up to people to judge whether they’re a reasonable distance from someone… that’s the approach we take.”
Boris Johnson called not to wear a mask next to David Attenborough
Where is Boris Johnson on the day when MPs debate sordid?
Johnson has been accused of using the hospital visit to dodge Parliament as MPs debate parliamentary standards in the wake of the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal.
Boris Johnson today had the chance to answer for his mistakes, apologize to the country and take action to correct them. Instead, he did what he always does: run away, “Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said.
This Prime Minister posing as Phileas Fogg would go 80 lanes around the world to avoid scrutiny, and he pretty much did. Whenever there are questions to be answered, he sets off on a journey.
Britain deserves better than the corruption and cowardice of this government.
Paterson was found guilty of “flagrant” breaches of lobbying rules by the independent parliamentary standards oversight body after their report found Paterson violated the code of conduct for MPs after two companies paid him money total of 112,000 per year.
He was given a 30-day suspension, but the government decided to prevent the suspension by proposing rule changes – which included reforming the watchdog to a Conservative-majority committee.
However, after public outcry and opposition MPs’ refusal to sit on the new committee, the government announced a turnaround; shortly thereafter, Paterson resigned.
Today the PM refused to apologize – and International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan defended Johnson’s lack of participation in the debate this morning, saying he was focusing on more issues ” important “.
Watch: Boris Johnson visits hospital as Parliament’s standards debate looms
