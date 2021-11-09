Connect with us

Politics

Boris Johnson pictured without a face mask during a hospital visit

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

 


Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with medical staff during a visit to Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland. Picture date: Monday November 8, 2021.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with medical staff during a visit to Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland. Picture date: Monday November 8, 2021.

An NHS Trust defended Boris Johnson after being criticized for not wearing a face mask during a hospital visit.

The Prime Minister was on his way to Hexham Hospital in Northumbria on Monday when several photographs were released showing him without a face covering as he spoke to NHS workers. Several photos also showed Johnson wearing a mask at other times of the day.

Labor’s fictitious health secretary Jonathan Ashworth condemned the prime minister for “irresponsibly marching around a hospital without a mask”.

He added: “NHS patients and staff deserve better than this.”

This isn’t the first time Johnson has faced backlash over his tagged mask recently; Last week he was criticized at the opening ceremony of COP26 after he was seen without a mask sitting next to 95-year-old broadcaster and nature historian Sir David Attenborough.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) chats with Marion Dickson, Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Healthcare Professionals, and Executive Director of Surgery and Community Services at Northumbria Healthcare during the a visit to Hexham General Hospital on November 8, 2021 in Hexham in the north of England. - Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pressured to appear before UK lawmakers to debate the standards system on Monday, as the days of sordid claims and cronyism against his government intensified with new revelations. (Photo by Peter Summers / POOL / AFP) / The Mistake[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo of Peter Summers has been altered in AFP systems as follows: [Marion Dickson, Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, and Executive Director for Surgery and Community Services for Northumbria Healthcare] in the place of [Julie Mobberley of Northumbria Healthcare]. Please remove the incorrect entry immediately[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Prompt failure to follow these instructions will result in your liability for any continued or post-notification use. Therefore, we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by this notification and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by PETER SUMMERS / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Some photos showed the Prime Minister without a mask in the hospital. (Getty Images)

Official NHS Advice from Hexham Hospital, part of the Northumbria Trust, say: “Anyone attending our hospitals and community facilities should continue to wear a face covering at all times to protect patients, visitors and staff.

“We invite you to bring your own face covering, whether purchased or homemade, however masks will be available if you do not have one.

“Please do not remove it unless advised by a healthcare practitioner. Try to make sure there is no gap on the sides of your face cover and avoid touching it.”

HEXHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tours a CT scan room by Julie Mobberley of Northumbria Healthcare during a visit to Hexham General Hospital on November 8, 2021 in Hexham, England. (Photo by Peter Summers - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Many photos showed Johnson wearing a face covering. (Getty)

However, the hospital stood up for Johnson and sought to reassure the public that he was following the rules.

Northumbria’s NHS said: “Rest assured that infection prevention and control remains a top priority for our Trust.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson followed strict measures, including the wearing of a mask, in every clinical area he visited.”

Despite this, there has been a backlash online with critics pointing out that it comes at a time when COVID-19[feminine les taux de cas et les admissions à l’hôpital augmentent à l’échelle nationale.

Le secrétaire général des Nations Unies Antonio Guterres, le Premier ministre britannique Boris Johnson et Sir David Attenborough lors de la cérémonie d'ouverture du sommet de la Cop26 au Scottish Event Campus (SEC) à Glasgow. Date de la photo : lundi 1er novembre 2021.

Boris Johnson a été fortement critiqué pour être allé sans masque alors qu’il était assis à côté du trésor national Sir David Attenborough à Cop26.

Deepti Gurdasani, maître de conférences en épidémiologie à l’Université Queen Mary de Londres, a déclaré: “L’irresponsabilité de ne pas porter de masque dans un hôpital – autour des travailleurs de la santé [healthcare workers] who come into contact with vulnerable patients. This is our PM. It wasn’t worth that little sacrifice to protect others – in a hospital. Neither of us would be allowed in without a mask. So why does he have it? “

Kit Yates, a biologist at the University of Bath, said: “This is really ludicrous. Taking precautions like tucking in your tie and rolling up your sleeves in a healthcare facility, but being so attached to your ideology that you won’t not wear a mask in a pandemic. It makes me sick, and more importantly, it could make other vulnerable people sick. “

Last week, when Johnson was questioned by CNN’s Christiane Amanpour over why he had not worn a face cover while sitting next to Sir David Attenborough for an extended period, he appeared to stumble on his words.

“I have worn masks in confined spaces with people to whom I don’t normally speak,” he said.

“It’s up to people to judge whether they’re a reasonable distance from someone… that’s the approach we take.”

Read more:

Boris Johnson called not to wear a mask next to David Attenborough

Where is Boris Johnson on the day when MPs debate sordid?

Johnson has been accused of using the hospital visit to dodge Parliament as MPs debate parliamentary standards in the wake of the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal.

Boris Johnson today had the chance to answer for his mistakes, apologize to the country and take action to correct them. Instead, he did what he always does: run away, “Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said.

File photo dated 28/02/17 of Owen Paterson who has resigned as MP for North Shropshire. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised MPs another vote on Owen Paterson's suspension for alleged lobbying rule violation

File photo dated 28/02/17 of Owen Paterson who has resigned as MP for North Shropshire. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised MPs another vote on Owen Paterson’s suspension for alleged lobbying rule violations “as soon as possible” after making an extraordinary turnaround. Issue date: Thursday, November 4, 2021.

This Prime Minister posing as Phileas Fogg would go 80 lanes around the world to avoid scrutiny, and he pretty much did. Whenever there are questions to be answered, he sets off on a journey.

Britain deserves better than the corruption and cowardice of this government.

Paterson was found guilty of “flagrant” breaches of lobbying rules by the independent parliamentary standards oversight body after their report found Paterson violated the code of conduct for MPs after two companies paid him money total of 112,000 per year.

He was given a 30-day suspension, but the government decided to prevent the suspension by proposing rule changes – which included reforming the watchdog to a Conservative-majority committee.

Catching up register

Catching up register

However, after public outcry and opposition MPs’ refusal to sit on the new committee, the government announced a turnaround; shortly thereafter, Paterson resigned.

Today the PM refused to apologize – and International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan defended Johnson’s lack of participation in the debate this morning, saying he was focusing on more issues ” important “.

Watch: Boris Johnson visits hospital as Parliament’s standards debate looms

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://news.yahoo.com/nhs-hospital-defend-maskless-boris-johnson-164555609.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: