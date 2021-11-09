Xi begins plot to extend rule indefinitely

Chinese President Xi Jinping is paving the way for the government to pass a “resolution” that would give him even more power to secure a third term, the Associated Press reported.

Jinping’s resolution would mark the “major achievements and historic experience” of the Communist Party of China at the Central Committee plenary session, which opened on Monday, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency. noted. Only two other men wrote similar historic resolutions: the founder of the Chinese People’s Republic Mao Zedong and his successor Deng Xiaoping.

Mao issued these statements in 1945 as he attempted to seize power from the nationalists in Chiang Kai-shek and in 1981 as Deng reviewed the tumultuous Cultural Revolution of 1966-76, the PA reported. These two bodies tried to smooth out the differences within the party.

Jinping issuing a similar resolution attempts to equate him with the party’s most prominent leaders, the PA reported. After a decade in power, Xi stands unopposed within the party, and China continues to exert its economic influence abroad, through methods such as the Belt and Road Initiative.

“This will highlight a new era for the governance of the Communist Party under Xi’s leadership and which will lay the groundwork for Xi to compete with Mao and Deng and lay the groundwork for Xi to continue to rule for the next term,” said Yang Yang, a professor at the School of Political Science and Public Administration at the Chinese University of Political Science and Law, told the AP. (RELATED: Harvard Trained The People Who Oversee China’s Genocide Camps)

China removed the president’s mandates in 2018, which means Xi could potentially rule the nation for the rest of his life, the PA reported. The president is expected to be reappointed as head of the Communist Party at the full party congress next year.

