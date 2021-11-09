Muhaimin helps Jokowi become a world hero

One year before Jokowi’s golden opportunity to save nature

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President of DPP PKB A Muhaimin Iskandar support the commitment of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to face climate change world. In addition, climate change is a major threat to global prosperity and development.

In fact, said Muhaimin, who is colloquially known as Cak Imin, this is a golden opportunity for Jokowi to show the world that the Indonesian state is serious in its fight against climate change. He called for Jokowi’s engagement at the World Leaders’ Climate Change Summit or COP26 at the Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, Scotland, to be fully supported by all parties, especially the business community.

“Next year is a golden opportunity for Jokowi and the business community to become global conservation heroes,” Cak Imin said when he was the keynote speaker on a talk show with commercial actors titled “Increase Economic Income and Commitment to Protect the Environment”. , Monday (8/11).

According to Cak Imin, science and qualitative evidence cannot be denied that the earth faces hot temperatures, extreme weather conditions, sea level rise and flooding on an extreme scale. All caused by climate change which poses a deadly threat to the sustainability and prosperity of all countries and peoples of the world.

“Indonesia has a special position and can play an important / major role in cooling the earth’s temperature. We are the lungs of the world, as our natural forests and mangrove forests will absorb and have absorbed carbon at a giant ladder, ”he said.

On the other hand, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives said that Indonesia, as an archipelagic country, has extreme vulnerabilities due to climate change, such as sea level rise, rainfall. extremes and crop failures. For the self-interest and the humanitarian needs of the world, he said, solutions to climate change must be present as an urgent and urgent problem.

“We have to use an approach a whole government and a whole society to achieve the national peak emission target and the FOLU (Forestry and Other Land Use) net carbon sink by 2030 and a net zero emission by 2060 or earlier, ”he said.

Cak Imin believes that climate change can only be overcome in two ways, namely changes in policy and changes in behavior. Change on the side of the state and on the side of the citizens. Including changes on the supply side and the demand side.

Cak Imin believes that in this way the country will add solar, wind and other renewable energy sources by 2030. He is even optimistic that in 2030 Indonesia will succeed in stopping and shutting down. reduce deforestation.

“And that way, by 2060 or sooner, we’ll be able to reach our Net Zero goal,” he said.

Further, Cak Imin explained that the balance between Indonesia’s natural resource based economy and environmental conservation through low carbon human resource based green economy in the future can be achieved. and overcome in three ways. These include the adoption of new green technologies, government fiscal policies, and community support and roles.

He also stressed that the role of technology and technology investment is necessary and must be done. Green technology is a great opportunity for the business sector, both private companies and Indonesian public companies.

The technologies in question include energy efficiency, the use of hydrogen, electricity-based transportation, the use of solar power and wind power. Indonesia, said Cak Imin, must be able to produce cheap and affordable tools and products so that the expansion of renewable energy can be enhanced.

“It is time for us, Indonesia, to initiate policies and investments to use technology to reduce emissions with the aim of transitioning the economy to green energy, a green economy, a low economy. carbon emission over the next 3-4 decades, “said Cak I’m in.

Cak Imin said that thousands of leaders and villages in Indonesia can be real sources and agents of change. With the Ecology-Based Tax Transfer (EFT) program, Indonesian villages can be mobilized to become engines and guarantors of a green economy.

According to him, it is time for the state to encourage youth and civil society organizations to take concrete and massive measures. This is important to change behavior in the community through various education, literacy, collective action of citizens, eg protection of forests, animals and wildlife, reduction of plastic use, waste treatment.

In addition, to achieve this, the government must enlist the support of the business and private sectors. The domestic private sector must even be the main actor and actor in Indonesia’s efforts to implement the Net Zero 2050 agenda.

“Fossil-based businesses in Indonesia need and must start investing in new energies,” he said.

Above all, Indonesia needs strong leadership. Above all, to be able to bring all sectors to change together and to implement the economic transition.

“We are ready to support the government to complete the transition and we are helping Pak Jokowi become a world hero to save the earth,” Cak Imin said.