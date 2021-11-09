Donald Trump’s second coming





November 8, 2021

The usual routine for former presidents is to sink into the background, graciously refuse to criticize their successor, and plan a library. But Donald Trump doesn’t do background, cuteness, or books. In rallies, interviews and impromptu speeches at weddings at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, Mr. Trump lambasted President Joe Biden, the media and the handful of Republicans who dared to admit he suffered an electoral defeat in 2020. He has repeatedly teased the possibility of a comeback. In 2022, this will seem more and more inevitable.

It already seems that only a health crisis could deprive Mr. Trump of the second presidential shift he clearly dreams of. Most Republican voters want him to run again. He raised over $ 100 million just by hinting he will. And if the Republican establishment didn’t turn around for him, it could only be because he was already too prone to contort. Trump’s cheerleaders such as Lindsey Graham began urging him to retain command of their party the day he left office. Mr. Trumps’ only serious rivals for the nomination, such as Governor Ron deSantis of Florida and Mike Pompeo, his former secretary of state, are his imitators. Everything indicates that Republicans would prefer the real thing.

Mr. Trump also appears to have pre-arranged the politics of his return by claiming that he was deprived of the electoral victory against Mr. Biden by a corrupt establishment. About 80% of Republican voters say they believe this lie. This explains why Republican lawmakers canceled an effort to conduct a serious investigation into the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill it inspired; and also why the handful of Republicans who resisted this, like Rep. Liz Cheney, were pilloried. Republican lawmakers and candidates at all levels are sounding the alarm bells on the integrity of the elections. The implication in many Republican-controlled states, where the illusion is most pronounced, is that Democrats cannot legitimately win and therefore special measures are needed to prevent them from winning at all.

Few of the 75 million voters who chose Mr. Trump in 2020 appear to have been pushed back by the January 6 insurgency

At least 18 Republican-controlled state legislatures have passed election laws that will make it more difficult to vote, many of which appear to target African Americans and other traditionally Democratic groups. Probably worse, many of these Trumpified legislatures have also taken control of their states’ election management.

This is especially troubling given how far Mr. Trump’s concerted effort to steal the 2020 election has turned out. If a handful of state officials had caved in, it could have produced more chaos; or maybe successful in his attempt to break. And that grip has already been reduced. Brad Raffensperger, the Republican Secretary of State for Georgia whom Mr. Trump annoyed with 11,780 votes, was unable to resume his role of defending democracy, for example. The state Republican legislature has stripped its office of the power to do so.

The Republican primaries in Congress, mostly scheduled for the first half of 2022, will indicate how far the party has succumbed to this extremism. Of the 212 members of the Republican House, ten voted to impeach Mr. Trump for the insurgency, one of whom, citing death threats, has already announced his intention to quit politics. The other nine, including Ms. Cheney, will face Trump-backed main challengers. If most lose, as seems likely, Mr. Trump’s grip on his party will be tighter and his embrace of electoral skepticism as a more advanced strategy. (And if they win, the Trumpists will cry foul, which could have roughly the same effect.)

The midterm elections of November 2022 will be a bigger wind vane. They will represent the first opportunity for Trump’s Republicans to broadcast their electoral plots to the entire electorate. The prominent role Mr. Trump will play in their campaign will encourage them to do so. The big question, then, is whether enough center-right voters will find this off-putting enough to make it a losing strategy.

It would be a blow to Mr. Trump’s prospects of taking over the presidency if they did. But there seems little reason to hope for this. Remarkably few of the nearly 75 million voters who chose Mr. Trump in 2020 appear to have been repelled by his electoral denial or the violence on Capitol Hill. While they don’t share his bossy instincts, they don’t seem to take them very seriously. America may come to regret this.

James Astill: Washington Bureau Chief and Lexington Columnist, The Economist, Washington DC

This article appeared in the United States section of The World Ahead 2022 print edition under the title Donald Trump’s Second Coming

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/the-world-ahead/2021/11/08/the-second-coming-of-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos