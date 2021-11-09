Opposition leaders will struggle to control Narendra Modi

T be seventy-five may seem old, but in the family of nations it counts as a teenage years. India, which celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence on August 15, is an unmistakably ancient land, but still a lanky youth of a democracy. With more energy than discipline, he oscillates between grace and clumsiness, shyness and shamelessness. Its 1.4 billion people stumble in 2022 with a sense of unease akin to the mixture of fear and impatience that accompanies rushing into adulthood.

There are good reasons for their anxiety. The last few years have been difficult, and not just because of covid-19, the Delta variant of which ravaged the country like a typhoon in the spring of 2021. More Indians between 3 and 4 m have died from it than citizens of any other country. Uneven record keeping, too strict criteria for attributing causes of death and politicians downplaying the crisis mean the true toll may never be known.

Yet for Indians, this emotional trauma was compounded by a pinch on their wallets far more cruel than what richer countries have endured. The closures have shut down large industries and put many smaller ones out of business. As a result, the economy remains the same size as in 2019, when voters fired Narendra Modi for a second term as prime minister after vowing to double down. GDP within five years. Instead, the crisis plunged millions back into poverty, reduced investment, and lowered an already lowest labor market participation rate in Asia and particularly bad for women.

India’s economy is large, diverse and resilient. As the immunization program is finally successful, it is likely to return to healthy long-term growth trends in 2022. But well-off and educated Indians worry less about it. GDP and covid-19 than on the health of their democracy.

In the endless cycle of local, state and national elections that keeps Indian politicians in a perpetual dance, the BJP , the Prime Minister’s Hindu Nationalist Party, has learned that an easy way to win is to stoke the fears of the Hindu majority against the 14% Muslim minority. During his first term, Mr. Modi avoided promoting an overtly sectarian agenda. But with its strengthened majority, what started as low-key movements to insert Hindu-nationalist ideologues into key positions has evolved into a larger and more overt effort to transform a multicolored country into a more monochrome Hindu state. The government’s brazen use of state power to intimidate critics with tax raids, mock trials and eavesdropping has alienated not only minorities and interest groups such as farmers, but also many of his own supporters.

Still, the tensions and protests this sparked don’t matter unless it hurts Mr. Modi at the polls. The most populous and politically important state, Uttar Pradesh, holds elections in February. Over the past five years, its 220 million people have been ruled by Yogi Adityanath, a fiery Hindu priest chosen by Mr. Modi. Poor and plagued by sectarian violence, the state has also been hit hard by covid-19. If a group of small opposition parties manage to unite to oust Mr Adityanath, it could herald a similar defeat for the prime minister in the next general election, in 2024.

But that’s a very big though. Local opposition parties hold power in many Indian states, but the only national opposition party, Congress, has not only failed to forge a broad coalition to fight Mr. Modi, it is itself prone to internal quarrels and drift. If Congress cannot unify in the coming year, it might be too late to prevent Modi from winning a third term. This would mean a consolidation of his Hindu statehood project and a more complete subversion of independent institutions such as courts and the press.

As if to underline that the coming year is likely to be fateful, Mr. Modi decreed a deadline of August 15 for the realization of his biggest fetish project: an overhaul of the administrative heart of British design of Delhi, capital of the ‘India. Plans call for pushing ministries off the hill they now share with the prime minister’s office, moving the 545-seat parliament from its iconic circular building and into a new triangular block that can accommodate 888 bulky (but possibly 888) MPs. be more malleable), and transform the old legislature into a museum of democracy. For symbolism, it’s hard to beat.

Max Rodenbeck: Delhi Bureau Chief, The Economist, Delhi

This article appeared in the Asia section of the print edition of The World Ahead 2022 under the title A Museum for Democracy?