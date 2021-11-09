Donald Trump Makes Dark Suggestion About Alec Baldwin and Fatal “Rust” Shooting





Former President Trump baselessly claimed in a podcast last week that the tragic incident on the set of Rust involving actor Alec Baldwin and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could have been intentional.

Baldwin shot Hutchins down in October when he fired a propeller pistol containing a live bullet. Authorities are investigating the case, but no charges have been filed so far. The 63-year-old actor has said he is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Trump, who admitted he didn’t know the actor, told conservative podcast host Chris Stigall he thought it was strange that Baldwin was pointing a gun at a cinematographer and not a another actor on the set.

“As bad as it could have been kept, which means you know the people who deal with the equipment, guns and everything, but even if it was loaded, and that’s a strange thing, he maybe charged it, “Trump said before discussing Baldwins. knockoffs on Saturday Night Live.

“He’s a cuckoo, he’s a nutcase. And usually when there’s someone like that, you know, in my opinion, it’s had something to do with it,” Trump said.

“But if nothing else, how do you take a gun and just whether loaded or unloaded, how do you pick up a gun, point it at someone who isn’t even in the movie and just point it at that person and pull the trigger and now she’s dead? ” he added.

Baldwin released a statement the day after the incident, saying there were no words to express my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the lives of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and a deeply admired colleague.

I fully cooperate with the police investigation to explain how this tragedy happened and I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son and everyone who knew and loved Halyna, said Baldwin.

Baldwin on Monday called for a police presence on all film and television sets specifically to monitor guns.

Every movie / TV set that uses guns, fake or not, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor gun safety, read a tweet from the Baldwins Art Foundation .

