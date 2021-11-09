Owen Paterson debate: Boris Johnson to ignore grills in House of Commons

BORIS Johnson will refuse to show up for a three-hour debate in the House of Commons on the Tories’ latest sleaze scandal, it has been confirmed.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister should apologize to the nation and “clean up the dirty Augean stable he created”. Johnson will not be running at all, however, with Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay expected to take his place.

The Commons will spend three hours hearing an emergency debate on the situation, despite ministers seeking to call the dispute a “storm in a cup of tea.”

The LibDems, which secured the debate, called for a statutory public inquiry into the allegations of sleaze and corruption.

The inquest, which would have the power to call witnesses and obtain evidence under oath, would examine not only the Paterson line but also the award of coronavirus contracts, if Johnson’s vacation in villas provided by friends has been correctly reported and how the renovation of his Downing Street apartment was funded.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said Johnson was attending a “long-standing” visit to Northumberland hospital and would not be able to return in time for the debate to begin.

Asked when the Tory leader would end his visit to Northumberland, the spokesperson said he did not have an exact time.

Speaking during the visit to the hospital, the Prime Minister refused to apologize for his government’s handling of the Paterson saga.

“What we need to make sure is to take it all very, very seriously and do it right,” he told reporters. “And there is a debate today, unfortunately I cannot be there because I have a long standing commitment here.

“The opposition obviously wants to focus on a particular case, a particular MP who has suffered a serious personal tragedy, and who has now resigned. What we want to do… and I frankly, I don’t think there is much more to say about this particular case, really not.

“But what we need to do is also look at the process, and that’s what we tried to do last week and what I hope is that there will be thanks to the good offices of the President – and if what I have read and heard, that hope can be grounded – there will be an agreement between the parties on the way forward, including an appeal process for very difficult and very sad like the one we have seen. ”

A debate was granted last week by President Lindsay Hoyle following attempts by the Conservatives to block an immediate 30-day suspension for Paterson for a “flagrant” violation of lobbying rules.

Instead, Conservative MPs were ordered to support the creation of a Conservative-led committee to re-examine Paterson’s case and the entire standards system.

But after a backlash, the government did an about-face and Paterson then resigned as an MP, leaving what he called the “cruel world of politics.”

Reports released over the weekend suggested the president might present his own proposals for reforming the normalization process with the aim of withdrawing some of the increasingly bitter policies.

Ahead of the emergency debate, Starmer said the prime minister must publicly confirm that former Cabinet minister Paterson will not be nominated for a peerage.

Sources in Downing Street said there was no intention to give Paterson a seat in the Upper House.

Starmer will lead the debate for Labor, but Johnson will give Barclay (below) the job of representing the government.

READ MORE: SNP calls for police investigation into Conservative ‘cash for honors’ scandal

Conservative Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan has said she does not believe Johnson should participate in the standards debate.

Speaking to Sky News, she said she was unsure whether the Prime Minister would attend the debate, adding: “My opinion would be that no he shouldn’t be there, he will undoubtedly – like all of us – the House of Commons in his office as he deals with many, many other matters that only a prime minister can handle.

“He will receive a briefing later on the key issues raised by colleagues across the House, I think the leader and other ministers will be in a good position to pick up the shipping box this afternoon.”

Starmer demanded that the prime minister show up. “Boris Johnson must attend this debate, answer for his mistakes, apologize to the country and take action to repair the damage he has caused,” he said.

“The country has yet to hear a word of contrition over its attempts to create one rule for himself and his friends and one for everyone. He must now come to the House and apologize.

The LibDems have called for a change in House of Commons rules to prevent any MPs under investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner from voting or proposing amendments to motions related to disciplinary matters.

LibDem Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain said it was “the equivalent of defendants in a court case who are also on the jury.”

She added: “Time and time again government ministers have refused to properly investigate the sleazy allegations, have not declared meetings and donations relevant, and have tried to rig the system to cover their own back.

“We need an independent public inquiry, with the powers and resources to shed light on this scandal of sordid Conservatives. ”

Tory MPs, who have been contacted by voters furious about the situation, remain angry with the handling of the Paterson case and relations have not been helped by the assertion by Environment Secretary George Eustice that it was a “Westminster storm in a teacup”.

High Peak MP Robert Largan, one of the new generation of Conservative MPs elected in 2019, criticized Eustice’s attempt to downplay the importance of the dispute, telling Times Radio: “I don’t think so not that it’s very helpful to say ‘oh, it’s just a storm in a teacup’.

“In my opinion, we were wrong and they need to fix it. ”

Another Tory MP from 2019 told the PA News Agency that Eustice’s comments were “complete nonsense.”

The MP said: “They have to take control and understand that this is not the way the world works anymore. It might have been 20 years ago or something, but people – and rightly so – expect the highest standards. ”