Diana’s Friend Leaves “The Crown” Due To Portraying The Princess’ Last Years





Through four seasons so far, The Crown has dramatized the life of Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the lives of her fellow royals. Season 4 of the Netflix series, which premiered last fall, brought in a character many fans have been waiting for: Princess Diana, played by Emmy nominee Emma Corrin. The show’s upcoming fifth season, set to air in 2022, catches up with the British royal family further and features Elizabeth Debickias, an older Diana. And while The Crown took various liberties with the story, showrunner Peter Morgan reached out to a real friend of the late princess to give him a glimpse into these episodes on Diana’s later years. But in a new interview, Diana’s friend Jemima Khan (née Goldsmith) announced that she had left The Crownover as he intended to represent the royal. For more on her relationship with Diana and what she objected to on the show, read on.

According to Khan, she wasn’t just brought to The Crown as a consultant who knew Diana in real life. She’s also a screenwriter and producer by trade, and has worked on The Case Against Adnan Syed and this season of American Crime Story, among other projects.

But she was also a longtime friend of the princess. Diana was close to Khan’s parents, as reported by CNN, and often took Prince Harry and Prince William to visit their family home. The outlet even says that Khan’s mother, Annabel Goldsmith, “was kind of a mother figure to Diana.” In 1995, Khan married cricketer and future Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (they divorced in 2004.), and Diana visited them several times in Pakistan. She also championed causes that the Khans were passionate about. As reported by the Daily Mail, a documentary claimed that Diana even seriously considered moving to Pakistan and spoke to Khan about it when she was in a relationship with Pakistani doctor Hasnat Khan.

“In 2019, Peter Morgan asked me to co-write on the fifth series of The Crown, particularly the episodes which concerned Princess Diana’s last years before her death,” Khan told The Sunday Times in a published interview. November 6. thought, having never spoken publicly about any of this before, I decided to contribute. “

In fact, Khan hasn’t spoken much about Diana or their relationship in the past. She saw The Crown as a unique opportunity.

“It was really important to me that the last years of my friend’s life were described with precision and compassion, as has not always happened in the past,” she said.

Khan told the Sunday Times that she was involved in The Crown’s writing process from September 2020 to February 2021. And although she did not elaborate on the script or particular details that she found offensive and / or inaccurate, she said it was the handling of her friend’s life story that made her back down.

“When our co-writing deal was not honored,” she said, “and when I realized that this particular story wouldn’t necessarily be told with as much respect or compassion as I was. had hoped, I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series and refused credit. “

She also did not explain how her agreement with the production was violated.

In response to Khan’s accusations, Netflix released an official statement to the Sunday Times.

“Jemima Khan has been a friend, fan and staunch supporter of The Crown since Season 1,” reads. “She was part of a large network of knowledgeable and varied sources who provided a lot of background information to our writers and research team, providing context for the drama that is The Crown. never been engaged as a writer on the series. “

