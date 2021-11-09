Morning briefing from the Anadolu agency – November 8, 2021





ANKARA The Anadolu agency is here with an overview of the latest developments in Turkey, around the world and on the coronavirus pandemic. Developments in Turkey, coronavirus pandemic and other news Turkey has administered more than 117.37 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine since it launched a vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures. More than 55.62 million people have received a first dose of the vaccine, while an excess of 49.19 million are fully vaccinated, according to the health ministry. Turkey also administered third boosts to more than 11.37 million people. The ministry recorded 25,304 new cases of coronavirus, 200 related deaths and 28,852 recoveries in the last day. No less than 347,783 new tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met representatives of Bosnian non-governmental organizations in Istanbul. Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, along with senior military commanders, inspected measures taken against irregular migration at the country’s border with Iran. Other developments around the world Iran’s top security official denounced an assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, linking it to “foreign think tanks”. Kadhimi escaped unscathed after drones loaded with explosives targeted his home in the highly fortified Green Zone of Baghdad early Sunday. Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush has denied remarks attributed to her about the possible extradition to the United States of a new Libyan suspect in the Lockerbie bombing in 1988. Palestine denounced Israel’s refusal to reopen a US consulate to serve Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem. Thousands of people gathered in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to support government forces fighting rebels in Oromia and Amhara states. Copyright 2021 Anadolu Agency. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

