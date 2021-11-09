Trump joins forces with Flynn, Miller, Eastman, and others subpoenaed by January 6 committee





WASHINGTON, Nov.8 (Reuters) – The U.S. Congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan.6 assault on the Capitol has issued subpoenas seeking documents and testimony from six other associates of former President Donald Trump, including including the main contributors to his re-election campaign.

They are William Stepien, director of Republican Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign; Jason Miller, senior campaign advisor; Angela McCallum, National Campaign Executive Assistant; John Eastman, a lawyer for Trump; Michael Flynn, who served briefly as Trump’s national security adviser, and Bernard Kerik, former New York police commissioner.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives select committee wants those subpoenaed to sit for depositions scheduled between November 30 and December 13.

The panel has now issued 25 subpoenas and received testimony from more than 150 witnesses. Further subpoenas are expected as early as this week.

The subpoenas announced on Monday focus largely on Trump associates allegedly strategizing on how to overturn the November 2020 election results, including those who spent time in a “command center” in the United States. Washington’s historic Willard Hotel set up to lead efforts to deny Democrat Joe Biden his victory.

Eastman in particular has come under scrutiny. He spoke at the Jan. 6 rally where Trump gave a fiery speech alleging electoral fraud and urging supporters to march on Capitol Hill. Eastman also wrote a memo outlining how he believed then-Vice President Mike Pence could thwart official Congressional certification of the loss of Trump’s re-election. Pence ultimately refused to take Eastman’s advice.

“In the days leading up to the January 6 attack, former allies and advisers closest to the president waged a campaign of disinformation about the elections and planned ways to stop the electoral college vote count,” said Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the select committee, in a statement.

“The select committee needs to know all the details of their efforts to overturn the election, including who they spoke to in the White House and Congress, what ties they had to the rallies that turned into a riot and who paid for it all,” Thompson said.

HUNDREDS OF ARRESTS

Miller declined to comment. Trump’s other associates could not be immediately reached for comment or did not respond.

More than 670 people have been accused of participating in the riot on Capitol Hill as Congress and Pence were to certify Trump’s defeat by Biden. It was the worst attack on the seat of government since the War of 1812 and the only time that power in the United States has not been transferred peacefully.

Trump filed a lawsuit to avoid handing over White House documents and urged former aides to dismiss subpoenas, claiming the right to withhold information because of executive privilege, a legal principle that protects many communications from the White House.

Legal experts have disputed his claim that the principle applies.

The House voted last month to despise longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon for his refusal to cooperate.

Four people died on the day of the assault and a Capitol Hill police officer died the next day from injuries sustained while defending Congress. Hundreds of police officers were injured in the hour-long attack, and four police officers have since committed suicide.

The select committee was created by House Democrats against the wishes of most Republicans. Two of its nine members – Reps Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger – are Republicans who joined House Democrats in voting to impeach Trump in January for inciting the Jan.6 attack in a fiery speech to supporters earlier in the day.

Several courts, state election officials and members of Trump’s own administration have dismissed his claims that Biden won due to voter fraud.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, additional reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York and Jan Wolfe in Washington; edited by Scott Malone, Jonathan Oatis and Lincoln Feast.

