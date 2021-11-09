The government decides to sell all the stock of sugar





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the government is taking all possible measures to reduce the burden on the poor and has introduced several programs, including the Ehsas Ration program, the Kamyab Pakistan program, the Kissan Card and other programs to come in. aid to the masses. .

At a meeting chaired by Imran Khan on price control, it was decided to put the entire stock of sugar on the market for sale and to start grinding sugar cane across the country from the 15th. November, during which the strict enforcement of the grinding laws would be ensured.

The Prime Minister has been informed that at present there is an adequate supply of sugar in the country. The meeting also decided to take strict legal action against hoarding and profits.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the relevant authorities to implement the Sugar Factories (Control) Law of 2021, the Punjab Hoarding Prevention Law of 2020 and the 2014 Law. on the recording of the Punjab godowns against the mafia and the sugar grabbers.

The Prime Minister categorically declared that “profits and hoarding will not be tolerated under any circumstances”.

Referring to the increase of raw materials in the international market and Pakistan’s dependence on imported products, he said the government is taking all possible measures to reduce the burden on poor segments of society.

He pointed out that Ehsaas Ration, Kamyab Pakistan, Kissan Card, Sehat Card and other Ehsaas program programs have been started to help the poor.

Imran Khan said the government is aware of the impact of inflation and focuses on serving the people, adding that since people should be made aware of the real facts, effective awareness is being raised.

Ministers and advisers present at the meeting were briefed on the stock and prices of sugar. He has been advised that an adequate quantity of the merchandise is available in the market.

However, the decision to shut down sugar factories in Sindh raised the prices of sugar.

The meeting brought together Federal Ministers Hammad Azhar, Fawad Chaudhry, Khusro Bakhtiar, Fakhar Imam, Farogh Naseem and Prime Minister’s adviser for finance Shaukat Tarin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suchtv.pk/pakistan/general/item/109331-govt-decides-to-put-up-entire-sugar-stock-for-sale.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos