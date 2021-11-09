PM Modi lays foundation stone for Rs 12,294 crore highway in Maharashtra





Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo source: IE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on Monday for Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg, worth Rs 12,294 crore, covering 350 km. He announced several road projects (223 km) that will strengthen connectivity to Pandharpur in Maharashtra. The construction of Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Marg will take place in five phases and that of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be completed in three phases. These projects would not only lead to better connectivity with the pilgrimage city, but also lead to overall economic development of the region, create more jobs and provide better connectivity to the southern regions of India, Modi said. This section has received the status of national highway and will have exclusive gateways (Palkhi Marg) on ​​both sides of the highways to allow a smooth passage of pilgrims. The Pune-Pandharpur section will have four lanes, 10 bypasses and amenities along the route. Pilgrims or warkaris undertake an annual 21-day journey by walking from Pune to Pandharpur carrying the Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram Palkhis. This 350 km pilgrimage is traveled on foot. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

