Regarding the increase in Covid-19 cases, Jokowi asks these 5 provinces to be careful





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo ordered its staff to pay attention to a number of areas that have recently seen an increase in cases Covid-19. There are five provinces that Jokowi highlighted, including four on the island of Java. The five provinces are Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java and East Kalimantan. “We, under the leadership of the president, are urged to immediately pay attention to regencies / cities, especially in 5 provinces, the president is urged to pay attention and if there is a more rapid increase in (Covid-19), it needs to be handled immediately, “said health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, during an online press conference, Monday (8/11/2021). Also Read: Luhut Says Delta Plus Variant Is 15% More Ferocious Than Delta Variant Budi said the increase in Covid-19 cases has spread to various regions, both Java-Bali and outside of Java-Bali. Although not mentioning it in detail, there are at least 155 districts / towns that show escalation in transmission of the corona virus. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail However, according to Budi, the increase is not too large and is still under control. “Even a little is an early indication that we are careful,” he said. On the same occasion, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan also revealed that there was an upward trend in Covid-19 cases in Java-Bali over the past seven days. The increase in cases occurred in 43 of the 128 regencies / cities of Java-Bali or 33.6% of the regions. Also read: Trend of increasing Covid-19 cases occurs in DKI Jakarta, Luhut area: be careful In response to this, the government will bring together local governments in the 43 regencies / cities to identify and immediately intervene to contain the upward trend. The president also called on all parties to be careful of the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. For, a number of countries in Europe have experienced an increase in corona virus cases due to public neglect. “At the Ratas (restricted meeting) chaired by the President this afternoon, he said that we must be very careful and learn from the experiences of countries in Europe which have seen a large daily spike in cases due to the neglect of people in implementing health protocols, ”says Luhut. Get Updates choice news and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/11/09/09544161/terkait-kenaikan-kasus-covid-19-jokowi-minta-5-provinsi-ini-jadi-perhatian The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos