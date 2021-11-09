Global news roundup: 5 overnight developments from around the world





Here is a round-up of the main developments in the world today.

1. UK to add Indian Covaxin to approved list from 22 November

The UK government has said India’s Covaxin will be added to its list of Covid-19 vaccines approved for international travelers from November 22, meaning people inoculated with the vaccine made by Bharat Biotech will not have to s ‘self-isolate after arriving in England.

The move follows the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use list for Covaxin, which is the second most used formulation in India. Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made in India, was added to the UK’s approved list last month.

2. Pakistan announces month-long ceasefire with Pakistani Taliban

Pakistani authorities on Monday announced a month-long ceasefire with a key militant group behind numerous attacks on security forces and civilians over the past 14 years. Government spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter that the Taliban government in Afghanistan had helped facilitate the ceasefire between Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (To file)

In a statement, TTP spokesman Mohammad Khurasani confirmed that the ceasefire from November 9 will remain in effect until December 9, during which time the two sides will form a committee to continue. the talks. He said both sides will respect the ceasefire.

3. Obama hits out at Russia and China for “lack of urgency” on the climate

Barack Obama expressed confidence during the UN climate talks on Monday that the Biden administration will finally get its $ 555 billion climate package through Congress, and blamed its US rivals China and Russia what he called a “dangerous urgency” in reducing their own climate-damaging emissions. .

As nations complained about the lack of confidence and progress in climate talks, Obama, one of the leaders who paved the way for the landmark Paris climate agreement in 2015, added a touch of her characteristic hope, but admitted that “images of dystopia” crept into her dreams. “There are times when the future looks a bit bleak. There are times when I doubt that humanity can pull itself together before it is too late, ”Obama said during the two-week negotiations. “(But) we cannot afford despair.”

4. US plans to deploy Jan’s first projects to counter China Belt and Highway, official says

The United States plans to invest in five to ten major infrastructure projects around the world in January as part of a larger Group of Seven initiative to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative, he said. a senior US official said on Monday. A US delegation led by President Joe Biden’s Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh identified at least 10 promising projects in Senegal and Ghana during the latest in a series of “listening tours” last week , said the official.

China’s Belt and Road Program (BRI), which Xi launched in 2013, involves development and investment initiatives that would span from Asia to Europe and beyond. (DW)

Officials meet with government and private sector leaders as they search for projects to fund under the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative launched by wealthy G7 democracies in June. The plans could be finalized at a G7 meeting in December, the official said.

5. NSO Spyware Used on Palestinian Activists’ Phones, Report Says

Security researchers revealed spyware from notorious Israeli hacker company NSO Group was detected on the cell phones of six Palestinian human rights activists, half of whom were affiliated with groups the Israeli defense minister claimed controversially involved in terrorism. The revelation made on Monday marks the first known case of Palestinian militants being targeted by military-grade spyware Pegasus.

It is not known who placed the NSO spyware on the activists’ phones, said the researcher who first detected it, Mohammed al-Maskati of the nonprofit Frontline Defenders. The hacking began in July 2020, according to researchers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/world-news-roundup-today-7613991/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos