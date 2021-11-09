Noteban will be among the worst political mistakes; PM Modi destroyed the economy (Congress)

On this day of 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to ban 500 and 1000 denomination banknotes



On the fifth anniversary of demonetization, Congress on November 8 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying the country’s economy and said the noteban decision will be marked in the world’s economic history as the one of the worst political blunders.

On this day of 2016, the Prime Minister announced the decision to ban 500 and 1000 banknotes.

Today, it has been five years since Modi ji announced the demonetization on November 8, 2016. Unemployment has increased, small businesses have been struck down and closed. He [Modi] has spoiled the country’s good economy through demonetization, Rajya Sabha opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

The veteran leader also denounced the Modi government on the various objectives cited for demonetization, in particular to curb the flow of black money.

What demonetization did, he asked and said it did not reduce black money, terrorism or cash transactions, but rather reduce jobs, income and proceeds gross interior of the country.

Can anyone name a beneficiary of demonetization outside of the BJP and its leaders, he said in a tweet.

Today, the situation is that people who lost their jobs due to the demonetization of their jobs have not returned, Kharge said.

It’s a dark day for the locals. Today, banknotes in circulation continue to increase with more than 28 lakh crore, he said.

Top Congressman Jairam Ramesh said demonetization will be marked in the economic history of the world as one of the worst political mistakes.

He also claimed that the ruling along with a hasty Goods and Services Tax (GST) had destroyed the backbone of India’s economy.

With each passing year, it becomes even clearer that 8.11.2016 will be marked in the economic history of the world among the world’s worst political blunders. The demonetization as well as the rushed GST have destroyed the backbone of the Indian economy, MSMEs and informal sectors in particular, Mr Ramesh tweeted.

The congressman also shared with his tweet a graphic by former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian and it was titled Despite the digital boom, money is back with a vengeance.

First, we were told that demonetization meant a cashless economy. Soon the sarvagyani changed tracks and said not cashless but less cash. Now the money in circulation is above pre-demonetization levels, he said, lashing out at the prime minister.

Congress on its official Twitter account said five years earlier that demonetization has not only failed to achieve every single one of its goals, but has also decimated our economy, our livelihoods, our future. It’s time to hold Prime Minister Modi accountable, the party said.

The money back into the system is proof enough that when the Prime Minister promises something, it is doomed to be broken, Congress said.

What is most prevalent in the Modi rule? False tickets, false promises, false nationalism. Not 50 days, not 500 days, it’s been five years since demonetization. Rampant corruption continues to shatter India like never before, the party said in a series of tweets.

Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also called the noteban a disaster and asked if the step had been successful. Why has corruption not ended and why black money has not returned to the country, she asked.

If notebandi [demonetisation] succeeded, why has the corruption not ended? Why has black money not returned? Why hasn’t the economy gone cashless? Why was terrorism not affected? Why has the price increase not been slowed down? Ms Priyanka Gandhi said in a Hindi tweet, using the hashtag DemonetizationDisaster.

Congress spokesman Gourav Vallabh said today is Noteban’s fifth anniversary and is an important day in the country’s economic history.

It was today in 2016 that the country’s economy was shattered and has not been able to recover since then, he said.

Congress alleged that demonetization was not in the interest of the people and had negative effects on the economy, a charge that the Modi government repeatedly rejected.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) also held a protest outside the Reserve Bank of India office against the demonetization decision.

IYC National President Srinivas BV said the demonetization imposed by the prime minister five years ago helped destroy the country’s economy.

The Prime Minister’s decision to demonetize turned out to be a disaster rather than a masterstroke. The claim to end terrorism through demonetization has turned out to be a jumla. Demonetization has pushed compatriots into recession, he said.